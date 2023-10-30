Celtics cast a spell on Wizards as Jaylen Brown enjoys magical first half

Brown drained eight 3-pointers in just 31 minutes as the Celtics pounded their opponents from the opening tip and coasted to a 126-107 win at Capital One Arena.

Brown, the Celtics All-Star forward , matched his strong performance Friday against the Miami Heat with a brilliant shooting display Monday against the overmatched Washington Wizards.

WASHINGTON — Those Celtics faithful concerned about Jaylen Brown’s opening night struggles after signing his $304 million contract extension should be extremely encouraged by the past two games.

Boston was led by Brown’s 36 points while Jayson Tatum added 33 in 28 minutes, the Celtics leading by as many as 37. Kristaps Porzingis, in his return to Washington, added 15 points in just 24 minutes as coach Joe Mazzulla was able to give his starters some rest.

The Celtics shot nearly 59 percent in the first half as they raced to a 77-51 lead. Brown had 27 points in 19 first-half minutes. Meanwhile, the Wizards looked inept and uninterested after the opening minutes; they were led by Kyle Kuzma’s 21 points.

▪ The Celtics needed a laugher after two grueling games to open the season. They were never threatened after a 13-0 run extended their lead to 26 late in the first quarter and the Celtics spent the rest of the evening padding the advantage to as many as 37.

▪ Brown struggled mightily in the Oct. 25 season opener against the New York Knicks, going 4 for 11 from the field and committing two costly turnovers in a fourth-quarter stretch that put the Celtics in a 6-point hole. Since then, Brown has been sparkling, and his shot was falling from the outset.

▪ Brown drained four threes in the first 11 minutes as the Celtics suffocated the Wizards and jumped out to a 40-14 lead. Boston made 18 of 28 shots in the opening quarter, led by Brown’s 16 points.

▪ He continued his torrid shooting midway through the second period when he drained three 3-pointers in the span of 3 minutes, 28 seconds, including an off-balance 26-footer for a 73-39 lead. The pro-Celtics crowd was delighted. Brown had 10 3-pointers in a six-quarter span after going 0 for 4 in the opener.

▪ Kuzma has always been compared with Jayson Tatum since they were both first-round picks in 2017. It was apparent Kuzma took the matchup personally when he was defended by Tatum on Monday. The difference between the two is not only has Tatum developed into a superstar, but he’s 3 years younger than Kuzma, who is 28. Kumza just signed a four-year contract extension to stay in Washington and is considered a cornerstone.

▪ In one third-quarter sequence, Kumza made a nice spin move on Tatum and drained a jumper. Tatum countered with a driving layup, then followed with a 3-pointer in Kuzma’s face. He ended the barrage with an open 3-pointer from the right wing as the Celtics whipped the ball around to find the mismatch. Tatum was left wide open and the result was a swish.

▪ With Daniel Gafford out with a sprained ankle, the Wizards went small with their starting lineup, inserting rookie swingman Bilal Coulibaly for his first NBA start to defend the combination of Brown and Tatum. Deni Avdija shifted from forward to center and had to defend 7-foot-3-inch Kristaps Porzingis and the big man feasted in the early going.

▪ Porzingis was given a nice round of applause when introduced at Capital One Arena despite playing less than two seasons here. Porzingis has shown his appreciation for Washington over the past two years and there was a healthy Celtics contingent, as there always is in Washington. He began the evening with 8 points in the opening period as he continued his early-season surge, finishing with 15 points on nine shots.

▪ The only concern from Monday came from a lack of bench production. Al Horford was the lone reserve to score in the first three quarters before Mazzulla cleared the bench. Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser finished 2 for 15 from behind the 3-point line in 50 combined minutes. Mazzulla said that trio is the mainstay of his second unit, but there are others seeking playing time.

