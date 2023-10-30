Here’s what the Celtics’ new in-season tournament court looks like

The NBA’s new in-season tournament is almost here. And when it arrives, fans will certainly be able to tell.

The Celtics will play their first game of the tournament on Nov. 10 against the Nets, and they will do so on a brand new court at TD Garden designed specifically for the NBA’s newest event.

Each of the NBA’s 30 teams will be getting a new floor design just for the tournament. This change is an unfamiliar one for the Celtics, who have never played on an alternate court in their 76 seasons as a franchise.