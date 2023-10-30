scorecardresearch Skip to main content
EMass boys’ soccer: St. John’s Prep finishes regular season with No. 1 ranking in Globe Top 20

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated October 30, 2023, 23 minutes ago
St. John’s Prep closed its regular season on Saturday with a dominant 4-1 win over Lexington to retain the top spot in the final Globe Top 20 boys’ soccer poll before the postseason. The defending Division 1 champion narrowly edged out Concord-Carlisle for the No. 1 ranking after the Patriots recorded impressive wins over Top 20 members Bedford and Oliver Ames to cap an undefeated regular season.

Prep and C-C will be the favorites in the D1 tournament along with third-ranked Needham and fifth-ranked Franklin, one of three undefeated teams left in Eastern Mass. The Panthers allowed just three goals over their final 14 games, ending the regular season with a scoreless draw against Attleboro on Monday and a 3-0 win over Milford on Thursday.

Billerica jumps into the Top 10 riding a 16-match unbeaten streak, while BC High moves up to No. 11 following a key 1-0 nonleague win over Weymouth on Saturday.

Brookline debuts in the Top 20 thanks to victories over Braintree and Framingham. Since a 4-6 start, the Warriors are 7-0-1 and enter the postseason with momentum. Pembroke and Framingham fell from the poll.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ soccer poll

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.St. John’s Prep14-1-21
2.Concord-Carlisle15-0-12
3.Needham14-2-23
4.Hingham16-1-04
5.Franklin13-0-56
6.Winchester13-1-25
7.Acton-Boxborough11-1-39
8.Oliver Ames14-3-17
9.Billerica16-1-110
10.Weymouth11-3-411
11.BC High10-5-313
12.Masconomet12-2-48
13.Bedford9-2-412
14.Wakefield12-3-217
15.Norwell14-1-315
16.Newton South8-3-519
17.Newton North8-5-414
18.Attleboro13-1-420
19.Brookline11-6-1
20.Lowell16-3-116



