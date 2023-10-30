EMass boys’ soccer: St. John’s Prep finishes regular season with No. 1 ranking in Globe Top 20

St. John’s Prep closed its regular season on Saturday with a dominant 4-1 win over Lexington to retain the top spot in the final Globe Top 20 boys’ soccer poll before the postseason. The defending Division 1 champion narrowly edged out Concord-Carlisle for the No. 1 ranking after the Patriots recorded impressive wins over Top 20 members Bedford and Oliver Ames to cap an undefeated regular season.

Prep and C-C will be the favorites in the D1 tournament along with third-ranked Needham and fifth-ranked Franklin, one of three undefeated teams left in Eastern Mass. The Panthers allowed just three goals over their final 14 games, ending the regular season with a scoreless draw against Attleboro on Monday and a 3-0 win over Milford on Thursday.