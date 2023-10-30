EMass boys’ soccer: St. John’s Prep finishes regular season with No. 1 ranking in Globe Top 20

St. John’s Prep closed its regular season on Saturday with a dominant 4-1 win over Lexington to retain the top spot in the final Globe Top 20 boys’ soccer poll before the postseason. The defending Division 1 champion narrowly edged out Concord-Carlisle for the No. 1 ranking after the Patriots recorded impressive wins over Top 20 members Bedford and Oliver Ames to cap an undefeated regular season.
Prep and C-C will be the favorites in the D1 tournament along with third-ranked Needham and fifth-ranked Franklin, one of three undefeated teams left in Eastern Mass. The Panthers allowed just three goals over their final 14 games, ending the regular season with a scoreless draw against Attleboro on Monday and a 3-0 win over Milford on Thursday.
Billerica jumps into the Top 10 riding a 16-match unbeaten streak, while BC High moves up to No. 11 following a key 1-0 nonleague win over Weymouth on Saturday.
Brookline debuts in the Top 20 thanks to victories over Braintree and Framingham. Since a 4-6 start, the Warriors are 7-0-1 and enter the postseason with momentum. Pembroke and Framingham fell from the poll.
Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ soccer poll
|No.
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1.
|St. John’s Prep
|14-1-2
|1
|2.
|Concord-Carlisle
|15-0-1
|2
|3.
|Needham
|14-2-2
|3
|4.
|Hingham
|16-1-0
|4
|5.
|Franklin
|13-0-5
|6
|6.
|Winchester
|13-1-2
|5
|7.
|Acton-Boxborough
|11-1-3
|9
|8.
|Oliver Ames
|14-3-1
|7
|9.
|Billerica
|16-1-1
|10
|10.
|Weymouth
|11-3-4
|11
|11.
|BC High
|10-5-3
|13
|12.
|Masconomet
|12-2-4
|8
|13.
|Bedford
|9-2-4
|12
|14.
|Wakefield
|12-3-2
|17
|15.
|Norwell
|14-1-3
|15
|16.
|Newton South
|8-3-5
|19
|17.
|Newton North
|8-5-4
|14
|18.
|Attleboro
|13-1-4
|20
|19.
|Brookline
|11-6-1
|–
|20.
|Lowell
|16-3-1
|16