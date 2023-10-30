Fenway Sports Group reveals name, logo, and branding for its new TGL golf team

These are the answers to the questions facing Fenway Sports Group as it pondered the name, logo, and brand to capture the essence of Boston, FSG, and its fledgling franchise in the TGL golf league that begins play in its Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., home venue on Jan. 9.

A 389-year-old park, a frog who has swallowed a golf ball, a capital “B” leaning at a 9-degree angle, a flagstick in a lily pad, a pop of neon lime green.

Everything else flows, or hops, from there.

“We felt it was absolutely paramount that there was an established deep connection through the name and identity system to Boston, and with the venue not being in the market, establishing this connection to Boston was even more critical,” said Boston Common Golf governor Teddy Werner recently in a presentation with the Brooklyn-based Doubleday and Cartwright creative agency.

That’s why the team’s name springs from the first public park in the country and the primary green space in the heart of the city, the Boston Common.

Advertisement

Because FSG was firmly set that the team name not be gimmicky, not include a reference to Fenway, and not include the word “club” used by two other TGL franchises – the Los Angeles Golf Club and Atlanta Drive GC – the definition of “common” also conveniently played into TGL’s quest to weaken the strong associations golf still has with exclusivity and elitism.

“We really want to lean into the fact that we’re trying to ‘commonize’ the game of golf, we want to make golf something for all, something for everyone,” said Werner, son of FSG chairman Tom Werner.

Choosing an animal to become part of the Boston Common Golf brand was a choice, not a requirement.

Advertisement

Before opting for an amphibian that played off the Common’s year-round Frog Pond gathering space, a bird was under serious consideration.

“What was great about having these two options was one was definitely more irreverent in the not take yourself so seriously space,” said Werner. “The other system around a bird was more traditional, more classic. There were people on both sides. But as we talked through it, we said FSG is part of the reason why we’re interested in this, as it’s pushing the envelope a little bit, it’s a little bit different. TGL is intended to be a different iteration on the game of golf. This [frog] is a mark that was going to be a little bit more out there, a little bit more mysterious, it got people asking, ‘Why the frog?’

“And, we just felt from a fashion standpoint a frog was going to be a little cooler than a system around a bird.”

The visible golf-ball dimples in the throat-chest area of the still-unnamed frog adds a bit of whimsy to the mix.

“We feel that an animal sort of adds a humanizing touch and a feel of play, speaks to the fun of this,” said Werner.

It won’t hurt merchandising efforts, either, should the league and name take off.

There are other intentional touches to the brand.

Another froggy logo element is a flagstick with the B that sticks out of a lily pad.

The layout of the wordmark, with “Boston” arching over and “Golf” underneath the larger-type “Common,” loosely replicates the “Entering (your city or town here)” street signs that greet Massachusetts drivers.

Advertisement

There’s another Easter egg built into the bold sans serif “B” logo – it’s leaning at the 9-degree angle favored by most pros on the face of their drivers.

Boston Common Golf’s color theme is based on the green palette, with TGL guaranteeing the other five clubs won’t be able to rely on verdant hues.

The primary green shade is a dark forest “Common Green,” the other a vivid lime green “Boston Volt,” with an earth white and navy blue also in the mix.

The “Common Green” hue is meant to evoke Boston’s green spaces and its Irish heritage as well as a callout to the ubiquitous greens found at FSG’s Fenway Park property.

TGL, co-founded by Rory McIlrory, Tiger Woods and TMRW Sports CEO Mike McCarley, is expected to announce the composition of the six inaugural TGL teams’ four-player rosters soon.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.