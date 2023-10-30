State girls’ volleyball tournament: A look at the seedings and matchups in 5 divisional brackets

No team went undefeated in Division 1, but Newton North (20-1) earned the top seed in its title defense. At No. 2 is Haverhill (17-1), with an outstanding 2.6111 average margin of victory, but a much lower opponent ranking (1.7949) than its peers in the top five. Along with Newton North, four Bay State Conference rivals, fifth-seeded Needham, No. 11 Natick, No. 12 Brookline, and No. 16 Wellesley will all host games in the first round.

With 197 teams spread over five divisions, the MIAA girls’ volleyball tournament will tip off with preliminary-round matches Wednesday. Seedings and brackets were released Monday.

Reigning Division 2 champion Westborough (16-1) enters as a top seed again, but Canton (20-0) is the undefeated team in the bunch after dominating the Hockomock League. Division 3 is likely to have a new winner with defending champion Tewksbury (8-12) seeded 25th. Runner-up Dennis-Yarmouth (11-8) is seeded 11th. Medfield (19-1) and Nipmuc (18-2) secured the top two, respectively.

Division 4 features two defending champions: No. 1 Ipswich (18-0) looking to make it three titles in a row, and Division 5 winner Frontier (16-5) moving up and slotting in as the 3-seed. Mt. Greylock, the third undefeated team in the state at 19-0, has the top seed in Division 5, with Bourne (15-5) at No. 2.

The state finals will be held at Worcester State Nov. 17-18.

MIAA girls’ volleyball tournament

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. Newton North (20-1); 2. Haverhill (17-1); 3. Barnstable (17-3); 4. Shrewsbury (16-4); 5. Needham (14-3); 6. Andover (17-3); 7. Newton South (15-3); 8. Bishop Feehan (17-3); 9. Belmont (17-2); 10. Franklin (16-2); 11. Natick (10-6); 12. Brookline (13-7); 13. Attleboro (13-6); 14. Acton-Boxborough (11-6); 15. Boston Latin (13-5); 16. Wellesley (11-7); 17. Peabody (18-2); 18. King Philip (12-8); 19. Methuen (13-7); 20. Winchester (11-9); 21. Chelmsford (13-7); 22. Lexington (12-8); 23. Wachusett (10-10); 24. Lincoln-Sudbury (7-13); 25. Concord-Carlisle (9-11); 26. North Andover (8-11); 27. Plymouth North (13-7); 28. Central Catholic (7-13); 29. Westford (5-13); 30. Quincy (9-13); 31. Springfield Central (6-13); 32. Arlington (6-14); 33. Diman (17-1); 34. Brockton (11-8); 35. Malden (11-9); 36. Everett (10-8).

Wed., Nov. 1 — Preliminary

Brockton at Springfield Central, TBA; Diman at Arlington, TBA; Everett at Westford, TBA; Malden at Quincy, TBA.

Thu., Nov. 2 — First round

Wachusett at Franklin, 5; Concord-Carlisle at Bishop Feehan, 5:15; Peabody at Wellesley, 6.

Fri., Nov. 3 — First round

Winchester at Attleboro, 5.

TBA — First round

TBA at Haverhill, TBA; TBA at Newton North, TBA; TBA at Shrewsbury, TBA; TBA at Barnstable, TBA; Central Catholic at Needham, TBA; Chelmsford at Brookline, TBA; King Philip at Boston Latin, TBA; Lexington at Natick, TBA; Lincoln-Sudbury at Belmont, TBA; Methuen at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; North Andover at Newton South, TBA; Plymouth North at Andover, TBA.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. Westborough (16-1); 2. Algonquin (17-3); 3. Canton (20-0); 4. Longmeadow (16-2); 5. Duxbury (18-2); 6. Melrose (17-3); 7. Hopkinton (13-5); 8. Oliver Ames (15-5); 9. Dartmouth (16-4); 10. North Quincy (16-4); 11. Billerica (16-5); 12. Burlington (15-5); 13. Whitman-Hanson (15-5); 14. Notre Dame (Hingham) (15-5); 15. Plymouth South (11-7); 16. Westfield (11-9); 17. Walpole (11-7); 18. Essex Tech (13-7); 19. Woburn (13-7); 20. Reading (10-10); 21. Mansfield (9-7); 22. Putnam (18-2); 23. Nashoba (7-13); 24. Hingham (9-9); 25. Minnechaug (9-11); 26. Westwood (7-10); 27. Scituate (12-8); 28. Norwood (8-12); 29. Silver Lake (9-11); 30. Milton (8-10); 31. Masconomet (9-11); 32. Agawam (9-11); 33. Somerset Berkley (13-7); 34. Malden Catholic (14-6); 35. Holyoke (11-7); 36. Leominster (10-10); 37. Chelsea (16-2); 38. South High (12-4).

Wed., Nov. 1 — Preliminary

Chelsea at Norwood, TBA; Holyoke at Milton, TBA; Leominster at Silver Lake, TBA; Malden Catholic at Masconomet, TBA; Somerset Berkley at Agawam, TBA; South High at Scituate, TBA.

Fri., Nov. 3 — First round

Woburn at Notre Dame (Hingham), 5; Westwood at Hopkinton, 6.

TBA — First round

TBA at Longmeadow, TBA; TBA at Melrose, TBA; TBA at Westborough, TBA; TBA at Algonquin, TBA; TBA at Canton, TBA; TBA at Duxbury, TBA; Essex Tech at Plymouth South, TBA; Hingham at Dartmouth, TBA; Mansfield at Burlington, TBA; Minnechaug at Oliver Ames, TBA; Nashoba at North Quincy, TBA; Putnam at Billerica, TBA; Reading at Whitman-Hanson, TBA; Walpole at Westfield, TBA.

DIVISION 3

Seeds: 1. Medfield (19-1); 2. Nipmuc (18-2); 3. Weston (15-5); 4. Amherst-Pelham (16-4); 5. Holliston (14-4); 6. Old Rochester (15-4); 7. Wakefield (13-7); 8. Wayland (11-8); 9. Shawsheen (19-1); 10. Newburyport (13-7); 11. Dennis-Yarmouth (11-8); 12. Greater New Bedford (16-5); 13. Danvers (11-9); 14. Belchertown (12-6); 15. Groton-Dunstable (12-7); 16. Lynn Classical (17-3); 17. Lynnfield (10-9); 18. Norwell (15-5); 19. Taconic (13-7); 20. Arlington Catholic (9-11); 21. Greater Lowell (16-4); 22. Ashland (4-16); 23. Apponequet (10-9); 24. Pembroke (7-13); 25. Tewksbury (8-12); 26. Norton (6-13); 27. Triton (5-11); 28. Chicopee (9-9); 29. Blackstone Valley (13-7); 30. Cardinal Spellman (8-14); 31. Watertown (7-15); 32. Swampscott (11-9); 33. Falmouth (10-10); 34. St. Mary’s (12-9); 35. Assabet (13-7); 36. Monty Tech (14-6); 37. Saugus (11-9); 38. Burncoat (13-5); 39. Whittier (10-10); 40. Notre Dame (Worcester) (10-9).

Wed., Nov. 1 — Preliminary

Assabet at Cardinal Spellman, TBA; Burncoat at Triton, TBA; Falmouth at Swampscott, TBA; Monty Tech at Blackstone Valley, TBA; Notre Dame (Worcester) at Tewksbury, TBA; St. Mary’s at Watertown, TBA; Saugus at Chicopee, TBA; Whittier at Norton, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Holliston, TBA; TBA at Medfield, TBA; TBA at Nipmuc, TBA; TBA at Old Rochester, TBA; TBA at Wakefield, TBA; TBA at Wayland, TBA; TBA at Weston, TBA; TBA at Amherst-Pelham, TBA; Apponequet at Newburyport, TBA; Arlington Catholic at Danvers, TBA; Ashland at Dennis-Yarmouth, TBA; Greater Lowell at Greater New Bedford, TBA; Lynnfield at Lynn Classical, TBA; Norwell at Groton-Dunstable, TBA; Pembroke at Shawsheen, TBA; Taconic at Belchertown, TBA.

DIVISION 4

Seeds: 1. Ipswich (18-0); 2. Bellingham (16-3); 3. Frontier (16-5); 4. Hudson (17-3); 5. Wahconah (17-3); 6. Joseph Case (16-4); 7. Ursuline (16-4); 8. Hamilton-Wenham (15-5); 9. Nantucket (12-7); 10. Rockland (15-5); 11. Millbury (15-5); 12. East Bridgewater (13-6); 13. Cohasset (14-4); 14. Pittsfield (7-13); 15. Commerce (16-3); 16. Oxford (13-7); 17. Norfolk Aggie (18-2); 18. Advanced Math and Science (12-8); 19. Lowell Catholic (9-11); 20. West Bridgewater (6-14); 21. Tri-County (13-6); 22. Lynn Tech (14-6); 23. South Shore Voc-Tech (16-4); 24. Sandwich (8-10); 25. Monument Mtn. (6-12); 26. Southwick (11-9); 27. Bethany Christian (7-5); 28. Stoneham (2-18); 29. Sturgis West (11-4); 30. St. Paul (10-6); 31. South Lancaster (5-14); 32. South Hadley (12-7); 33. Mashpee (9-9); 34. Northeast (11-7); 35. Bay Path (10-10); 36. O’Bryant (12-6); 37. East Boston (11-7).

Wed., Nov. 1 — Preliminary

East Boston at Stoneham, 6:30; Bay Path at St. Paul, TBA; Mashpee at South Hadley, TBA; Northeast at South Lancaster, TBA; O’Bryant at Sturgis West, TBA.

Thu., Nov. 2 — First round

Monument Mtn. at Hamilton-Wenham, 5; South Shore Voc-Tech at Rockland, 5.

TBA — First round

TBA at Frontier, TBA; TBA at Hudson, TBA; TBA at Ipswich, TBA; TBA at Wahconah, TBA; TBA at Bellingham, TBA; Advanced Math and Science at Commerce, TBA; Bethany Christian at Joseph Case, TBA; Lowell Catholic at Pittsfield, TBA; Lynn Tech at Millbury, TBA; Norfolk Aggie at Oxford, TBA; Sandwich at Nantucket, TBA; Southwick at Ursuline, TBA; Tri-County at East Boston, TBA; West Bridgewater at Cohasset, TBA.

DIVISION 5

Seeds: 1. Mt. Greylock (19-0); 2. Bourne (15-5); 3. Turners Falls (18-2); 4. Baystate Academy (18-2); 5. Lee (13-6); 6. Blackstone-Millville (15-5); 7. Whitinsville Christian (15-5); 8. Easthampton (15-6); 9. Innovation Academy (17-3); 10. Lenox (13-7); 11. Hopedale (11-9); 12. Millis (9-9); 13. Mohawk Trail (12-5); 14. Franklin County Tech (14-6); 15. Sutton (9-11); 16. Southbridge (17-3); 17. Douglas (7-11); 18. Pioneer Valley Christian (7-12); 19. Springfield International (9-11); 20. Cape Cod Tech (14-4); 21. New Mission (15-7); 22. Wareham (15-5); 23. Athol (7-12); 24. St. John Paul II (12-6); 25. Ware (6-14); 26. Smith Voc. (10-9); 27. Mystic Valley (8-12); 28. Keefe Tech (10-10); 29. Carver (11-9); 30. Pioneer Valley Regional (6-12); 31. Georgetown (0-17); 32. KIPP Academy (12-8); 33. Pioneer Charter II (13-4); 34. Holbrook (11-9); 35. Madison Park (12-8); 36. Calvary Chapel (11-6); 37. Snowden (13-5); 38. South Boston (13-3); 39. Prospect Hill (9-3); 40. South Shore Christian (7-5); 41. Salem Academy (10-8); 42. Dearborn STEM (12-4); 43. Boston Collegiate (9-4); 44. Brighton (10-8); 45. Pacific Rim Charter (7-4); 46. Roxbury Prep (11-7).

Wed., Nov. 1 — Preliminary

Boston Collegiate at Wareham, TBA; Brighton at New Mission, TBA; Calvary Chapel at Carver, TBA; Dearborn STEM at Athol, TBA; Holbrook at Georgetown, TBA; Madison Park at Pioneer Valley Regional, TBA; Pacific Rim Charter at Cape Cod Tech, TBA; Pioneer Charter II at KIPP Academy, TBA; Prospect Hill at Smith Voc., TBA; Roxbury Prep at Springfield International, TBA; Salem Academy at St. John Paul II, TBA; Snowden at Keefe Tech, TBA; South Boston at Mystic Valley, TBA; South Shore Christian at Ware, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Franklin County Tech, TBA; TBA at Lee, TBA; TBA at Millis, TBA; TBA at Mohawk Trail, TBA; TBA at Mt. Greylock, TBA; TBA at Turners Falls, TBA; TBA at Blackstone-Millville, TBA; TBA at Whitinsville Christian, TBA; TBA at Hopedale, TBA; TBA at Lenox, TBA; TBA at Innovation Academy, TBA; TBA at Bourne, TBA; TBA at Baystate Academy, TBA; TBA at Easthampton, TBA; Douglas at Southbridge, TBA; Pioneer Valley Christian at Sutton, TBA.









AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.