State girls’ volleyball tournament: A look at the seedings and matchups in 5 divisional brackets

With 197 teams spread over five divisions, the MIAA girls’ volleyball tournament will tip off with preliminary-round matches Wednesday. Seedings and brackets were released Monday.
No team went undefeated in Division 1, but Newton North (20-1) earned the top seed in its title defense. At No. 2 is Haverhill (17-1), with an outstanding 2.6111 average margin of victory, but a much lower opponent ranking (1.7949) than its peers in the top five. Along with Newton North, four Bay State Conference rivals, fifth-seeded Needham, No. 11 Natick, No. 12 Brookline, and No. 16 Wellesley will all host games in the first round.
Reigning Division 2 champion Westborough (16-1) enters as a top seed again, but Canton (20-0) is the undefeated team in the bunch after dominating the Hockomock League. Division 3 is likely to have a new winner with defending champion Tewksbury (8-12) seeded 25th. Runner-up Dennis-Yarmouth (11-8) is seeded 11th. Medfield (19-1) and Nipmuc (18-2) secured the top two, respectively.
Division 4 features two defending champions: No. 1 Ipswich (18-0) looking to make it three titles in a row, and Division 5 winner Frontier (16-5) moving up and slotting in as the 3-seed. Mt. Greylock, the third undefeated team in the state at 19-0, has the top seed in Division 5, with Bourne (15-5) at No. 2.
The state finals will be held at Worcester State Nov. 17-18.
DIVISION 1
Seeds: 1. Newton North (20-1); 2. Haverhill (17-1); 3. Barnstable (17-3); 4. Shrewsbury (16-4); 5. Needham (14-3); 6. Andover (17-3); 7. Newton South (15-3); 8. Bishop Feehan (17-3); 9. Belmont (17-2); 10. Franklin (16-2); 11. Natick (10-6); 12. Brookline (13-7); 13. Attleboro (13-6); 14. Acton-Boxborough (11-6); 15. Boston Latin (13-5); 16. Wellesley (11-7); 17. Peabody (18-2); 18. King Philip (12-8); 19. Methuen (13-7); 20. Winchester (11-9); 21. Chelmsford (13-7); 22. Lexington (12-8); 23. Wachusett (10-10); 24. Lincoln-Sudbury (7-13); 25. Concord-Carlisle (9-11); 26. North Andover (8-11); 27. Plymouth North (13-7); 28. Central Catholic (7-13); 29. Westford (5-13); 30. Quincy (9-13); 31. Springfield Central (6-13); 32. Arlington (6-14); 33. Diman (17-1); 34. Brockton (11-8); 35. Malden (11-9); 36. Everett (10-8).
Wed., Nov. 1 — Preliminary
Brockton at Springfield Central, TBA; Diman at Arlington, TBA; Everett at Westford, TBA; Malden at Quincy, TBA.
Thu., Nov. 2 — First round
Wachusett at Franklin, 5; Concord-Carlisle at Bishop Feehan, 5:15; Peabody at Wellesley, 6.
Fri., Nov. 3 — First round
Winchester at Attleboro, 5.
TBA — First round
TBA at Haverhill, TBA; TBA at Newton North, TBA; TBA at Shrewsbury, TBA; TBA at Barnstable, TBA; Central Catholic at Needham, TBA; Chelmsford at Brookline, TBA; King Philip at Boston Latin, TBA; Lexington at Natick, TBA; Lincoln-Sudbury at Belmont, TBA; Methuen at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; North Andover at Newton South, TBA; Plymouth North at Andover, TBA.
DIVISION 2
Seeds: 1. Westborough (16-1); 2. Algonquin (17-3); 3. Canton (20-0); 4. Longmeadow (16-2); 5. Duxbury (18-2); 6. Melrose (17-3); 7. Hopkinton (13-5); 8. Oliver Ames (15-5); 9. Dartmouth (16-4); 10. North Quincy (16-4); 11. Billerica (16-5); 12. Burlington (15-5); 13. Whitman-Hanson (15-5); 14. Notre Dame (Hingham) (15-5); 15. Plymouth South (11-7); 16. Westfield (11-9); 17. Walpole (11-7); 18. Essex Tech (13-7); 19. Woburn (13-7); 20. Reading (10-10); 21. Mansfield (9-7); 22. Putnam (18-2); 23. Nashoba (7-13); 24. Hingham (9-9); 25. Minnechaug (9-11); 26. Westwood (7-10); 27. Scituate (12-8); 28. Norwood (8-12); 29. Silver Lake (9-11); 30. Milton (8-10); 31. Masconomet (9-11); 32. Agawam (9-11); 33. Somerset Berkley (13-7); 34. Malden Catholic (14-6); 35. Holyoke (11-7); 36. Leominster (10-10); 37. Chelsea (16-2); 38. South High (12-4).
Wed., Nov. 1 — Preliminary
Chelsea at Norwood, TBA; Holyoke at Milton, TBA; Leominster at Silver Lake, TBA; Malden Catholic at Masconomet, TBA; Somerset Berkley at Agawam, TBA; South High at Scituate, TBA.
Fri., Nov. 3 — First round
Woburn at Notre Dame (Hingham), 5; Westwood at Hopkinton, 6.
TBA — First round
TBA at Longmeadow, TBA; TBA at Melrose, TBA; TBA at Westborough, TBA; TBA at Algonquin, TBA; TBA at Canton, TBA; TBA at Duxbury, TBA; Essex Tech at Plymouth South, TBA; Hingham at Dartmouth, TBA; Mansfield at Burlington, TBA; Minnechaug at Oliver Ames, TBA; Nashoba at North Quincy, TBA; Putnam at Billerica, TBA; Reading at Whitman-Hanson, TBA; Walpole at Westfield, TBA.
DIVISION 3
Seeds: 1. Medfield (19-1); 2. Nipmuc (18-2); 3. Weston (15-5); 4. Amherst-Pelham (16-4); 5. Holliston (14-4); 6. Old Rochester (15-4); 7. Wakefield (13-7); 8. Wayland (11-8); 9. Shawsheen (19-1); 10. Newburyport (13-7); 11. Dennis-Yarmouth (11-8); 12. Greater New Bedford (16-5); 13. Danvers (11-9); 14. Belchertown (12-6); 15. Groton-Dunstable (12-7); 16. Lynn Classical (17-3); 17. Lynnfield (10-9); 18. Norwell (15-5); 19. Taconic (13-7); 20. Arlington Catholic (9-11); 21. Greater Lowell (16-4); 22. Ashland (4-16); 23. Apponequet (10-9); 24. Pembroke (7-13); 25. Tewksbury (8-12); 26. Norton (6-13); 27. Triton (5-11); 28. Chicopee (9-9); 29. Blackstone Valley (13-7); 30. Cardinal Spellman (8-14); 31. Watertown (7-15); 32. Swampscott (11-9); 33. Falmouth (10-10); 34. St. Mary’s (12-9); 35. Assabet (13-7); 36. Monty Tech (14-6); 37. Saugus (11-9); 38. Burncoat (13-5); 39. Whittier (10-10); 40. Notre Dame (Worcester) (10-9).
Wed., Nov. 1 — Preliminary
Assabet at Cardinal Spellman, TBA; Burncoat at Triton, TBA; Falmouth at Swampscott, TBA; Monty Tech at Blackstone Valley, TBA; Notre Dame (Worcester) at Tewksbury, TBA; St. Mary’s at Watertown, TBA; Saugus at Chicopee, TBA; Whittier at Norton, TBA.
TBA — First round
TBA at Holliston, TBA; TBA at Medfield, TBA; TBA at Nipmuc, TBA; TBA at Old Rochester, TBA; TBA at Wakefield, TBA; TBA at Wayland, TBA; TBA at Weston, TBA; TBA at Amherst-Pelham, TBA; Apponequet at Newburyport, TBA; Arlington Catholic at Danvers, TBA; Ashland at Dennis-Yarmouth, TBA; Greater Lowell at Greater New Bedford, TBA; Lynnfield at Lynn Classical, TBA; Norwell at Groton-Dunstable, TBA; Pembroke at Shawsheen, TBA; Taconic at Belchertown, TBA.
DIVISION 4
Seeds: 1. Ipswich (18-0); 2. Bellingham (16-3); 3. Frontier (16-5); 4. Hudson (17-3); 5. Wahconah (17-3); 6. Joseph Case (16-4); 7. Ursuline (16-4); 8. Hamilton-Wenham (15-5); 9. Nantucket (12-7); 10. Rockland (15-5); 11. Millbury (15-5); 12. East Bridgewater (13-6); 13. Cohasset (14-4); 14. Pittsfield (7-13); 15. Commerce (16-3); 16. Oxford (13-7); 17. Norfolk Aggie (18-2); 18. Advanced Math and Science (12-8); 19. Lowell Catholic (9-11); 20. West Bridgewater (6-14); 21. Tri-County (13-6); 22. Lynn Tech (14-6); 23. South Shore Voc-Tech (16-4); 24. Sandwich (8-10); 25. Monument Mtn. (6-12); 26. Southwick (11-9); 27. Bethany Christian (7-5); 28. Stoneham (2-18); 29. Sturgis West (11-4); 30. St. Paul (10-6); 31. South Lancaster (5-14); 32. South Hadley (12-7); 33. Mashpee (9-9); 34. Northeast (11-7); 35. Bay Path (10-10); 36. O’Bryant (12-6); 37. East Boston (11-7).
Wed., Nov. 1 — Preliminary
East Boston at Stoneham, 6:30; Bay Path at St. Paul, TBA; Mashpee at South Hadley, TBA; Northeast at South Lancaster, TBA; O’Bryant at Sturgis West, TBA.
Thu., Nov. 2 — First round
Monument Mtn. at Hamilton-Wenham, 5; South Shore Voc-Tech at Rockland, 5.
TBA — First round
TBA at Frontier, TBA; TBA at Hudson, TBA; TBA at Ipswich, TBA; TBA at Wahconah, TBA; TBA at Bellingham, TBA; Advanced Math and Science at Commerce, TBA; Bethany Christian at Joseph Case, TBA; Lowell Catholic at Pittsfield, TBA; Lynn Tech at Millbury, TBA; Norfolk Aggie at Oxford, TBA; Sandwich at Nantucket, TBA; Southwick at Ursuline, TBA; Tri-County at East Boston, TBA; West Bridgewater at Cohasset, TBA.
DIVISION 5
Seeds: 1. Mt. Greylock (19-0); 2. Bourne (15-5); 3. Turners Falls (18-2); 4. Baystate Academy (18-2); 5. Lee (13-6); 6. Blackstone-Millville (15-5); 7. Whitinsville Christian (15-5); 8. Easthampton (15-6); 9. Innovation Academy (17-3); 10. Lenox (13-7); 11. Hopedale (11-9); 12. Millis (9-9); 13. Mohawk Trail (12-5); 14. Franklin County Tech (14-6); 15. Sutton (9-11); 16. Southbridge (17-3); 17. Douglas (7-11); 18. Pioneer Valley Christian (7-12); 19. Springfield International (9-11); 20. Cape Cod Tech (14-4); 21. New Mission (15-7); 22. Wareham (15-5); 23. Athol (7-12); 24. St. John Paul II (12-6); 25. Ware (6-14); 26. Smith Voc. (10-9); 27. Mystic Valley (8-12); 28. Keefe Tech (10-10); 29. Carver (11-9); 30. Pioneer Valley Regional (6-12); 31. Georgetown (0-17); 32. KIPP Academy (12-8); 33. Pioneer Charter II (13-4); 34. Holbrook (11-9); 35. Madison Park (12-8); 36. Calvary Chapel (11-6); 37. Snowden (13-5); 38. South Boston (13-3); 39. Prospect Hill (9-3); 40. South Shore Christian (7-5); 41. Salem Academy (10-8); 42. Dearborn STEM (12-4); 43. Boston Collegiate (9-4); 44. Brighton (10-8); 45. Pacific Rim Charter (7-4); 46. Roxbury Prep (11-7).
Wed., Nov. 1 — Preliminary
Boston Collegiate at Wareham, TBA; Brighton at New Mission, TBA; Calvary Chapel at Carver, TBA; Dearborn STEM at Athol, TBA; Holbrook at Georgetown, TBA; Madison Park at Pioneer Valley Regional, TBA; Pacific Rim Charter at Cape Cod Tech, TBA; Pioneer Charter II at KIPP Academy, TBA; Prospect Hill at Smith Voc., TBA; Roxbury Prep at Springfield International, TBA; Salem Academy at St. John Paul II, TBA; Snowden at Keefe Tech, TBA; South Boston at Mystic Valley, TBA; South Shore Christian at Ware, TBA.
TBA — First round
TBA at Franklin County Tech, TBA; TBA at Lee, TBA; TBA at Millis, TBA; TBA at Mohawk Trail, TBA; TBA at Mt. Greylock, TBA; TBA at Turners Falls, TBA; TBA at Blackstone-Millville, TBA; TBA at Whitinsville Christian, TBA; TBA at Hopedale, TBA; TBA at Lenox, TBA; TBA at Innovation Academy, TBA; TBA at Bourne, TBA; TBA at Baystate Academy, TBA; TBA at Easthampton, TBA; Douglas at Southbridge, TBA; Pioneer Valley Christian at Sutton, TBA.
AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.