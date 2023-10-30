Hockey East freshmen already are showing a lot of class

However, less than a month into the season, some of the newcomers are flourishing. It’s a long season, and there likely will be some valleys along with these early peaks, but so far, the kids have been all right, and that’s where we start our look back at the weekend.

There had been plenty of discussion heading into the men’s college hockey season about the influx of talent for the freshman class in Hockey East . All of the hype came with the caveat that patience would be required, as an adjustment period was expected as the players made the transition to NCAA hockey.

▪ Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini is demonstrating why he is expected to be the top pick in the 2024 NHL Draft next summer. He leads the nation in goals with eight and is tops in Hockey East with 11 points in six games.

He had three goals this weekend in a two-game series with UMass, including a pair of goals in Saturday’s 3-3 tie, sending the game into overtime with his second of the night with just 2:10 remaining.

“He’s a big-time player,” said BU coach Jay Pandolfo. “He embraces the challenge and wants to be in big moments. I just like the fact that he doesn’t cheat the game. He’s just as good defensively as he is offensively. For a 17-year-old to have that maturity on the ice is pretty impressive.”

The Terriers (3-2-1) had five more freshmen in the lineup over the weekend, with Gavin McCarthy, Aiden Celebrini, and Tom Willander patrolling the blue line, and forwards Shane Lachance and Doug Grimes skating on the fourth line as BU won, 5-2, Friday and took the extra point in Saturday’s shootout.

▪ Ryan Leonard scored his first collegiate goal in Boston College’s 6-4 win over Michigan State Thursday, giving him a line of 1-4—5 on the season and joining fellow freshmen and linemates Will Smith (4-4—8), and Gabe Perrault (1-6—7) as goal scorers this season.

“It’s really nice to see Ryan score, because he’s created chances every game,” said BC coach Greg Brown. “You knew it was coming. Every game, his line has been able to generate chances because he’s been the guy shooting. To get that first one is nice. Hopefully they’ll come in bunches now.”

Freshman goalie Jacob Fowler recorded 38 saves Friday night as BC (5-1) completed the sweep of the Spartans with a 5-1 win.

▪ UMass (4-2-1) has an impressive freshman line of its own in Aydar Suniev, Dans Locmelis, and Jack Musa. A fourth-round pick of the Bruins in 2022, Locmelis missed the first four games with an injury but recorded his first goal Saturday.

Musa (3-6—9) leads UMass in points, while Suniev has three goals and an assist in six games. Of the first-year Minutemen, Musa has had the smoothest transition, according to coach Greg Carvel.

“Since Day 1, he could compete at the highest level and make high-level plays,” said Carvel. “I trust him a lot. He plays in every situation. He gets stuff done. He’s reliable, he competes. He’s a heck of a hockey player.

▪ Other freshmen off to good starts include UNH’s Ryan Conmy, a sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings, who has a goal and six assists for a Wildcats squad that is off to a 4-1 start. Tanner Adams (2-6—8) and Hudson Malinoski (3-2—5) have fit right in for 5-1-1 Providence.

▪ Quite a performance by goalies Derek Mullahy (Harvard) and Cooper Black (Dartmouth) in Friday night’s 1-1 tie. After each made 25 saves through overtime in their season openers, they endured a shootout in which neither team scored until Jack Bar connected in the 18th round to give the Crimson the extra point.

▪ Skating on Michigan State’s second line against BC Thursday was Reed Lebster, who made the move back to his home state as a graduate transfer after four years with UMass. In 112 games with the Minutemen, Lebster had 28 goals and 29 assists, including a goal and an assist in the 2021 national championship win over St. Cloud State.

“We’re trying to build a winning culture here, and he’s a guy that’s been on a national championship team and I’m thankful that we have him,” said Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale. “I wish we had him longer than one year, but he’s been a great piece.”

The Spartans entered the BC series ranked in the top 10 and had 12 freshmen and sophomores on the ice for Thursday’s opener, so they can use Lebster’s veteran presence. He has three goals and three assists in seven games.

“Lebby’s not a guy that says a ton, but I think his daily approach earns his teammates’ respect,” said Nightingale. “Those are the types of people we want on our program. He’s a team-first guy. He plays the power play, he plays the penalty kill. He’s got a humble approach to him, which is important for what we’re trying to do.”

