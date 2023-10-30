How have Bill Belichick’s Patriots approached the NFL trade deadline in years past? Let’s take a look.

2020: The Patriots acquired wide receiver Isaiah Ford at the deadline in a deal that saw them ship a conditional seventh-round pick to Miami. Ford was on the roster for four games — he did not catch a pass — and was eventually waived. Just over a month after the deal was consummated, Ford ended up re-signing with the Dolphins.

With the NFL trade deadline looming Tuesday, let’s take a look back at how Bill Belichick has handled the process over the last 15 years. These are moves that have been made within a week or so of that year’s deadline. (For purposes of this exercise, we’ll also include some of the bigger roster moves, which include releases as well as trades.)

2019: The Patriots made a pair of significant deals in the week before the deadline. In one deal, they traded disgruntled defensive lineman Michael Bennett to Dallas for a conditional sixth-round pick. In addition, they acquired wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in exchange for a second-round choice. In eight games (six starts) with the Patriots, Sanu had 26 catches in 47 targets for 207 yards and a touchdown. He was released before the start of the 2020 season.

2018: No moves.

2017: The big one. New England dealt quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers for a second-round pick. Garoppolo had success with San Francisco, leading it to an NFC title in 2019. The 31-year-old is currently the starter in Las Vegas.

2016: The Patriots were involved in three moves. One, they sent linebacker Jamie Collins to Cleveland for a draft pick. Two, the Lions sent linebacker Kyle Van Noy and a seventh-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for a sixth-round choice. And three, they dealt a fifth-round pick to the Broncos for tight end AJ Derby. Van Noy would become a key defensive piece, while Collins would end up returning to the Patriots for the 2019 season.

2015: In the weeks leading up to the deadline, the Patriots acquired defensive lineman Akiem Hicks from New Orleans for tight end Michael Hoomanawanui, and linebacker Jonathan Bostic from Chicago for a sixth-round pick. Hicks grew into a rotation role in his one season, playing 13 games and finishing with three sacks.

2014: In the week leading up to the deadline, the Patriots added some defensive depth at linebacker. Akeem Ayers and a seventh-round choice went from Tennessee to New England for a sixth-rounder. In addition, linebacker Jonathan Casillas and a sixth-round draft pick were dealt from Tampa Bay to the Patriots in exchange for a fifth-round choice. Both played excellent complementary roles that year before moving on.

2012: Belichick made his biggest deadline deal on defense when he shipped a fourth-round pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for cornerback Aqib Talib and a seventh-round draft choice. Talib became a foundational piece of the puzzle and played a season-plus before signing with Denver prior to the start of the 2014 campaign.

2011: No moves.

2010: The Patriots radically remade their wide receivers room in the days leading up to the deadline. First, they traded Randy Moss to Minnesota for a third-round pick. Then, almost a week later, they reacquired Deion Branch by sending a fourth-round pick to Seattle. The boost provided a jump start for the passing game.

2009: New England didn’t make any trades around the deadline, but it did release veteran receiver Joey Galloway, who never quite clicked with Tom Brady, and tight end Michael Matthews.

2008: No moves.

