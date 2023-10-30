Kristaps Porzingis returns to Washington, where he revived his career with the Wizards

Porziņģis played parts of two seasons with the Wizards, including last season, when he averaged a career-high 23.2 points in 65 games. Porziņģis avoided major injury, proving capable of being a reliable piece on a contending team. That encouraged Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens to acquire him in July. Monday was his first game back at Capital One Arena, and he was appreciative of his time here.

WASHINGTON — For Kristaps Porziņģis , Washington was more than a pit stop in his well-traveled career. He cherished playing for the Wizards and the stint was instrumental in resurrecting his career .

“Good emotions, honestly,” Porzingis said of Washington. “I fell in love with this city, this place in a very short time. A lot of good relationships that I have here. The players, the staff here, how everybody treated me, obviously. I felt at home here and enjoyed my time.”

Porziņģis is off to a positive start for the Celtics, scoring 30 points in his Boston debut, including a sealing 3-pointer at Madison Square Garden. He managed 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 steals Friday against the Miami Heat despite dealing with foul trouble.

“It’s real easy to play with these guys,” Porziņģis said. “Even when we mess something up, it’s like we keep going. We don’t stop the music and we keep freestyling because everybody is so good; we just figure it out on the floor. The most difficult part [of adjustment] I would say is the defensive coverages. It has different names. You have to reprogram yourself, but it’s pretty close to where I need to be. We just need more time on the court.”

Rotation, rotation

It appears Al Horford's move to the bench is going to be the status quo for the Celtics. Maddie Schroeder/Getty

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla stuck with the same starting lineup for Monday’s game and then asked why he wouldn’t continue with that five when asked prior to tip. That means Al Horford may become a permanent fixture off the bench as long as the Celtics are flourishing and he becomes comfortable with that role.

As for the rest of the second unit, Mazzulla has mixed and matched depending on matchups. He said Horford, Payton Pritchard, and Sam Hauser are mainstays with the second unit while other roles could vary. Luke Kornet played in the opener but didn’t play Friday against Miami. Oshae Brissett sat the opener but played key minutes against the Heat.

Through two games, players such as Lamar Stevens, Neemias Queta, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Dalano Banton have yet to play.

“The other guys, it depends on matchups, it depends on situations,” Mazzulla said. “Credit to them for their open-mindedness, their approach, knowing what they’re role is and knowing there is a value in it. If you have a group of guys that have an understanding that there are a lot of moments in the season that we’ll need you to be your best, that gives us a deep team and gives us a lot of options.”

Bringing focus

The Celtics have been plagued with letdown against lesser opponents over the years and Monday was a good test for their focus against a Washington club picked to return to the NBA Draft Lottery. The Wizards are in rebuild mode but were good enough to hammer the Memphis Grizzlies for their first win Saturday.

“Obviously I’d like to see how we respond to a game that’s not a road opener against the Knicks and a home opener against a team [Miami] that we’re very familiar with,” Mazzulla said. “I’m interested to see if we can maintain the level of physicality, toughness, and focus that we’ve had in those two games.”

Layups

After spending his lone season in Boston recovering from a torn ACL, Danilo Gallinari was traded to the Wizards in the Kirstaps Porzingis deal. Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Celtics reported their first injury of the season as Queta, a center on a two-way contract, was listed as out with left foot soreness. Other than losing two-way guard Jay Scrubb to a torn ACL, the Celtics have been healthy throughout training camp and the early season . . . The Wizards were without defensive-minded center Daniel Gafford, who sprained his ankle in Saturday’s win. Former Celtic Danilo Gallinari is on the Wizards roster and has averaged 12.5 points through the first two games in just 10 minutes per contest. Gallinari was a Celtic last season but never played a game after suffering a torn ACL in August 2022. He was part of the three-team trade that brought Porziņģis to Boston. . . . The NBA released 30 specially signed floors that every team will use for home in-season tournament games. TD Garden will feature a mostly green design with a wooden-colored stripe down the middle of the floor. The Celtics will use the floor on Nov. 10 against the Brooklyn Nets and Nov. 28 against the Chicago Bulls.

