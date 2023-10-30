Panthers at Bruins: The first crack at Florida since last spring’s playoff upset

Six months to the day since the Bruins saw their historic season come crashing down on home ice in a Game 7 defeat to the Panthers, they can start to make amends for that first-round exit when Florida returns to the scene of its playoff upset Monday night.
The Panthers went on to the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights, while the Bruins were left to pick up the pieces through an offseason that saw the departures of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.
The Bruins, to their credit, picked up right where they left off in the regular season; Saturday’s 4-1 victory over the Red Wings was their seventh win in eight games, and they have yet to lose in regulation. The Panthers have stumbled a bit out of the blocks with a 4-3-0 start, but as we learned in the spring, the records teams bring onto the ice don’t always matter.
Here’s a preview.
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: TD Garden
TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -165. O/U: 6.0.
PANTHERS
Season record: 4-3-0. Vs. spread: 3-4. Over/under: 3-4
Last 10 games: 5-5-0. Vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 4-6
BRUINS
Season record: 7-0-1. Vs. spread: 6-2. Over/under: 2-6
Last 10 games: 7-2-1. Vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 4-6
TEAM STATISTICS
Goals scored: Florida 20, Boston 26
Goals allowed: Florida 20, Boston 12
Power play: Florida 16.0 percent, Boston 17.2 percent
Penalty minutes: Florida 67, Boston 88
Penalty kill: Florida 66.7 percent, Boston 97.1 percent
Faceoffs won: Florida 49.6 percent, Boston 49.9 percent
Stat of the day: David Pastrnak has scored on two penalty shots in eight games, reaching that mark faster than any other player in NHL history since the penalty shot was instituted in 1934-35.
Notes: The Bruins are one of only two teams in the NHL (the defending champion Golden Knights are 8-0-1) yet to suffer a regulation loss ... Pastrnak’s pair of third-period goals brought the Bruins over the edge against the Red Wings, which was a strong bounce-back effort from Thursday’s overtime loss to Anaheim. Pastrnak already has eight goals and five multi-point games this season ... Charlie McAvoy’s first goal of the season stood as the game-winner against Detroit ... Milan Lucic is on long-term injured reserve after taking a shot off his right foot in the win over the Kings Oct. 21 … Jakub Lauko will likely be out a few more days as he heals from a facial injury suffered in last Tuesday’s win over the Blackhawks ... The Panthers have won back-to-back games and four of their last five after coming from two goals behind for a 3-2 win over Seattle Saturday. As a result, they are above .500 for the first time this season ... While Sam Reinhart’s five-game goal and point streak ended in the win over the Kraken, Gustav Forsling, Matthew Tkachuk, and Nick Cousins all scored their first goals of the season. The first two goals to tie the game came within an 11-second span ... Forward Sam Bennett (lower-body injury) did not practice Sunday, but his regular-season debut still has a chance to come in Boston, according to Florida coach Paul Maurice.
