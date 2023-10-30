Panthers at Bruins: The first crack at Florida since last spring’s playoff upset

Six months to the day since the Bruins saw their historic season come crashing down on home ice in a Game 7 defeat to the Panthers, they can start to make amends for that first-round exit when Florida returns to the scene of its playoff upset Monday night.

The Panthers went on to the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights, while the Bruins were left to pick up the pieces through an offseason that saw the departures of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

The Bruins, to their credit, picked up right where they left off in the regular season; Saturday’s 4-1 victory over the Red Wings was their seventh win in eight games, and they have yet to lose in regulation. The Panthers have stumbled a bit out of the blocks with a 4-3-0 start, but as we learned in the spring, the records teams bring onto the ice don’t always matter.