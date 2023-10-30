Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne is out for the season with a torn ACL

It’s possible that Bourne has played his last game with the Patriots, as he is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He also was considered a candidate to be moved ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, but Monday’s news likely eliminates that possibility.

The knee injury ends a bounce-back year for the 28-year-old Bourne, who leads the team in receiving yards (402), targets (55), receptions (37), and touchdowns (4). His presence undoubtedly will be missed by quarterback Mac Jones, who earlier this season called Bourne one of his closest friends on the team.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tore an ACL Sunday and will miss the remainder of the season, a league source confirmed.

Bourne suffered the injury on the first play of the fourth quarter of the 31-17 loss to Miami. With the Patriots trailing by 14 and deep in their own territory, Bourne caught a 6-yard pass short of the sticks on third down. He tried to fight for more yardage, but was tackled by Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple and grabbed the back of his right knee while on the ground.

After a few moments, Bourne slowly walked off the field, still favoring his right leg, with the assistance of athletic trainers. He spent a short time in the blue medical tent on the sidelines before heading back to the locker room. The Patriots immediately ruled Bourne out for the remainder of the game.

Bourne underwent an MRI Monday, and the results confirmed he tore the ACL.

Without Bourne, one of their more dynamic and productive playmakers, the Patriots have JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas, Jalen Reagor, Tyquan Thornton, and Kayshon Boutte available at wide receiver. Veteran DeVante Parker’s status remains uncertain, as he suffered a head injury during Sunday’s game and will enter concussion protocol.

