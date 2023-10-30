Report: Revolution allege that Philadelphia Union’s Kai Wagner used a racial slur against Bobby Wood in Game 1 of MLS playoffs

Major League Soccer is reviewing a complaint from the Revolution, who allege that Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner used a racial slur against Revolution striker Bobby Wood, according to a report Monday from Pablo Maurer and Tom Boget of The Athletic.

The complaint alleges that Wagner, speaking in German, used a slur and directed it at Wood, who is of Japanese and African-American descent. The two were exchanging words during video review of a separate foul call during the 87th minute of New England’s 3-1 loss in Game 1 of the first-round series on Saturday.