Seeing 2013 Red Sox title faces at World Series reminds how quickly fortunes can change

Fenway Park hasn’t been that loud since, even during the championship run in 2018. The ballpark shook with joy.

As Jacoby Ellsbury, David Ortiz, and Jonny Gomes sped across the plate, Victorino took third and pounded his chest with both fists three times, smacking himself so hard it’s a wonder it didn’t leave a bruise.

PHOENIX — Monday was the 10-year anniversary of the Red Sox winning the 2013 World Series, a game you probably remember for Shane Victorino’s three-run double off the Green Monster in the third inning.

When the game ended, Koji Uehara leapt into the arm of catcher David Ross, his right arm pointed skyward with his index finger raised. It was perfect.

Advertisement

On Monday, roughly 2,700 miles from Fenway Park, there were reminders of that season and that series against the Cardinals all around Chase Field before Game 3 of the World Series between the Rangers and the Diamondbacks.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was the bench coach of that Red Sox team. General manager Mike Hazen was an assistant general manager under Ben Cherington. He was one of the people who packed into the clubhouse after the game to watch the players celebrate.

As he manages in the Series, Lovullo has drawn on his experiences from 2013, specifically the need to stay calm amid all the uproar.

“You have to have one gear, one demeanor,” Lovullo said. “Always stay under control and maintain your focus. I think about that season all the time and what that team did.”

Ortiz has been at the Series working for Fox. Gomes, who lives nearby, was at the game watching from the stands.

Ryan Dempster, another of the ‘13 champions, was at the park working for MLB Network. He had his World Series ring on and happily took it off to show the date engraved inside.

Advertisement

“One of the best days of my life,” he said. “That was such a fantastic team to be part of.”

For Red Sox fans, nothing will ever top the 2004 season. That was more than a championship, it was a deliverance from existential dread.

If 2004 was a relief, 2013 was a party. That team’s unexpected success on the field and the fun-loving personalities on the roster helped soothe a city shaken by the Marathon bombings.

Craig Breslow, who was a valuable reliever on that team, will be formally introduced as the latest chief baseball officer on Thursday.

“I like it,” Hazen said. “Craig is connected there as somebody who played for the team. And the work he did in Chicago [as an assistant GM]; he was really good at his job.

“There will be some trial-by-fire moments for him, I’m very sure of that. But he’s super smart.”

Hazen believes it will benefit Breslow that he already understands plenty about the organization he’s joining. But that’s hardly a guarantee of success.

“Knowing the terrain as a player is different than as a front-office member. But I’d imagine that really helps.”

Dempster follows the Red Sox closely and, like so many people, sees a last-place team that is close to contending if Breslow makes the right moves.

“That’s not a typical last-place team,” Dempster said. “There’s a lot of talent there. They need somebody to be willing to make some big moves and Craig can do that.

Advertisement

“I played with him. I saw what he did working for the Cubs. He knows what has to be done.”

As Dempster was talking, Mookie Betts walked by and gave him a hug. It was a helpful reminder that the Sox also have to avoid making big mistakes.

Breslow, who was hired last week, has already dug into the job. The traditional welcome and press conference was delayed until an off day in the Series.

At this point, there’s a been there, done that feel to the whole thing with Breslow being the fourth head of baseball operations since 2011. Sox fans have heard enough speeches and are tired of all the buzzwords. They’re ready to get back to having a fun team to root for.

Seeing a few of the ‘13 Sox at the ballpark on Monday brought to mind that the fortunes of a baseball team can change quickly.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what happens there,” Dempster said. “I’m rooting for Craig.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.