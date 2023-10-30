13 people were killed and 25 injured when two trains collided in southern India

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Two passenger trains collided in southern India on Sunday, killing 13 people and inuring 25, officials said.

The crash happened in Andhra Pradesh state’s Vizianagaram district when an incoming train slammed into a stationary train, leading to derailment of at least three rail cars, senior railway officer Saurab Prasad said.

Prasad said a preliminary investigation found that human error caused the accident.