‘Friends’ cast mourns death of Matthew Perry

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” the cast said. “We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer told the magazine in a signed statement that they are deeply saddened by this “unfathomable loss.”

The “Friends” cast released a joint statement to People on Monday, mourning the death of costar Matthew Perry , who died at 54 in his Los Angeles home on Friday.

The six main cast members of “Friends” formed a close bond over the course of the sitcom’s 10-season run on NBC from 1994 to 2004. They returned for another cup of coffee at Central Perk in a heartfelt reunion special that aired on HBO Max in 2021.

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, and Schwimmer added in their statement that they will have more to say about their friend in the future, but first they will take time to “grieve and process.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” they said. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

In addition to the “Friends” cast, other celebrities have taken to social media in recent days to remember Perry, including Gwyneth Paltrow, who shared a touching post on her Instagram.

“I am super sad today, as so many of us are,” Paltrow said. “I hope Matthew is at peace at long last.”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.