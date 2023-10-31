Mary Beard tells us what work by Seneca we’ve been sleeping on

In her newest book, “Emperor of Rome: Ruling the Ancient World,” Mary Beard renders a group portrait of the men who led the ancient empire, from their personal quirks to how they governed. Beard, who has been described as a “celebrity historian,” is the author of a number of best-selling books, including “SPQR,” in which she recounts the history of Rome, starting with its unlikely birth as a village along the Tiber River. She lives in Cambridge, England.

BEARD: Zadie Smith’s novel “The Fraud.” It’s wonderful. Charles Dickens is very present in the novel. To see her engage with such a literary influence is so interesting, and it’s great fun to see her write a historical novel. You don’t think of her doing that.

BOOKS: Are you reading anything else?

BEARD: I’ve been rereading Robert Graves’s “I, Claudius.” The BBC just aired the 1970s serial of “I, Claudius,” the famous dramatization. I watched a bit of that and then recently interviewed three of the actors from the show, so I thought, let’s get back to Graves. There’s a slight disappointment with the book. That’s a terrible confession. I was on the lookout for some of the most popular lines from the show, and I discovered they were all the invention of the script writer. “Is there anyone in Rome who has not slept with my daughter?” Graves did not write that.

BOOKS: Do you read mostly fiction?

BEARD: No. Some of my friends are 52-novels-a year-kind of readers and I’m not. I’m interested in people having something to say, how plausibly they say it, and what I can learn about writing. Not so long ago I met Philip Pullman. I’d never read his fantasy trilogy “His Dark Materials.” Each sentence is bloody perfect. There isn’t a rhythm that’s gone wrong.

BOOKS: What was your last best read?

BEARD: I recently reviewed “Journeys of the Mind,” the memoir of the historian Peter Brown. It’s a vast 700 pages, and I thought, “Oh no.” There were all kinds of things wrong in it but it opens up the way you come to write history that very few autobiographies by historians do. Most recount their sex life or how they climbed the greasy pole in academia but not how they thought of what they thought.

BOOKS: Was there a book that set you on your path?

BEARD: A good book on anthropology, Mary Douglas’s “Purity and Danger,” which was written in the ‘60s. It’s about the concept of cleanliness and pollution. It starts out by asking what counts as dirty. Gravy on a plate is fine, but not on a tie, for example. I read it as a graduate student and thought: These are questions I could put to the ancient world.

BOOKS: Is there a Roman writer that you reread the most?

BEARD: Homer’s “Odyssey” because as the first work of Western literature, it is amazing in how sophisticated it is. If I had that and a Greek dictionary, that would keep me going on a deserted island. In terms of my day-to-day work, the Roman historian Tacitus, who wrote in the second century CE. He’s cynical, maybe too cynical, in his analysis of power, corruption, and what makes a state fail, but nobody has ever done it better.

BOOKS: Is there a Roman author you wish was better read?

BEARD: There’s loads but there’s one that is not typical of a well-known author, Seneca’s “The Pumpkinification of the Claudius.” It’s a skit about the emperor Claudius ascending to heaven to be made a god after his death only to be sent packing to Hades. There are funny jokes. One that even made me laugh out loud.

BOOKS: Were ancient Romans readers?

BEARD: The ability to govern and tax required a big functional literacy. You go to Pompeii and there are prices for the baths or the costs of an amphora of wine on the walls. There are loads of quotations from Virgil’s “The Aeneid,” but that doesn’t mean Romans enjoyed literature. If you went outside of my house, you’d probably find versions of “To be or not to be” written on walls but that doesn’t mean the person who wrote it read “Hamlet.”