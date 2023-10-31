New Kids on the Block to bring ‘Magic Summer 2024’ tour to Mansfield

More than two decades since their first “Magic Summer” tour, the band announced the latest series of concerts in an interview with “Good Morning America” on Monday.

NKOTB announced their “Magic Summer 2024″ tour on Monday, with special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff set to join the Boston boy band. Donnie Wahlberg , Danny Wood, Joey McIntyre, and brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight kick off the tour in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on June 14, and will make a stop at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Aug. 10.

New Kids on the Block plan to bring the right stuff — and a few famous friends — to their home state next summer.

“In 1990, we did the original ‘Magic Summer’ tour, which had a lot of magic in it,” Wahlberg told the “GMA” hosts. “The magic now is in the music, the memories, the moments that we all share and re-create with each other.

“We are going to be under the stars outside every night just having the most amazing time with our fans,” he added.

While NKOTB tours a lot each year, having played everywhere from Fenway Park to TD Garden, next year’s shows will be a little different. Wahlberg told “GMA” that, although their usual concerts tend to be built with their special guests in mind, the “Magic Summer 2024″ tour will keep NKOTB front and center.

“We have Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff coming as opening acts,” Wahlberg said. “But it’s going to be 2½ hours of New Kids sweating to the oldies, having a great time.”

The band also released a funny clip to coincide with the announcement, enlisting Kimmy Gibbler, a.k.a. “Full House” star Andrea Laura Barber, for a skit featuring NKOTB as Ken-like dolls.

Presale tickets to the “Magic Summer 2024″ tour will be available for fan club and Citi card members at 10 a.m. on Nov. 1, with general tickets going on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 3.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.