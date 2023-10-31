Today we launch Episode 2 of “We Found Love,” a Love Letters podcast miniseries hosted by criminal justice reporter Ivy Scott.
The three-part series is about women who are in romantic relationships with men in Massachusetts prisons. And not just any men — men serving life sentences for murder. In each case, the man was already incarcerated when the romance began.
In Episode 1, Ivy introduced us to Sharlene and DeWayne Blake, a couple who met, fell in love, and had a child — all before DeWayne was paroled. We learned how the couple fared when they finally got to live together for the first time. It was a struggle, but one filled with empathy and love.
Today Ivy tells us a very different story about two people, Venus and Cornelius, who are still separated by prison walls. How do they maintain their relationship when, as Ivy puts it, they’re “staring down a future of holding hands over vending machine sandwiches?” How do they maintain hope when there’s only the possibility of parole on the distant horizon?
The couple answers that question – and talks about commitment despite an uncertain future.
“He gave me a choice and I made my choice,” Venus tells Ivy. “He said he didn’t think I was gonna make it past a year and a half, but it’s going on six.”
With Episode 2, Ivy brings us into a world of trust, persistence, and complicated histories.
I mentioned last week that this series is different than anything we’ve ever done on the Love Letters podcast. I hope you’ll listen.
[Listen on Apple | Listen on Spotify]
— Meredith Goldstein