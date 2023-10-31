In Episode 1 , Ivy introduced us to Sharlene and DeWayne Blake, a couple who met, fell in love, and had a child — all before DeWayne was paroled. We learned how the couple fared when they finally got to live together for the first time. It was a struggle, but one filled with empathy and love.

The three-part series is about women who are in romantic relationships with men in Massachusetts prisons. And not just any men — men serving life sentences for murder. In each case, the man was already incarcerated when the romance began.

Today we launch Episode 2 of “ We Found Love ,” a Love Letters podcast miniseries hosted by criminal justice reporter Ivy Scott.

Advertisement

Today Ivy tells us a very different story about two people, Venus and Cornelius, who are still separated by prison walls. How do they maintain their relationship when, as Ivy puts it, they’re “staring down a future of holding hands over vending machine sandwiches?” How do they maintain hope when there’s only the possibility of parole on the distant horizon?

Venus Friend, shown at her home in Weymouth, holds a photo of her fiancee, Cornelius Brown, who is currently in prison at MCI-Norfolk. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The couple answers that question – and talks about commitment despite an uncertain future.

“He gave me a choice and I made my choice,” Venus tells Ivy. “He said he didn’t think I was gonna make it past a year and a half, but it’s going on six.”

With Episode 2, Ivy brings us into a world of trust, persistence, and complicated histories.

I mentioned last week that this series is different than anything we’ve ever done on the Love Letters podcast. I hope you’ll listen.

[Listen on Apple | Listen on Spotify]

— Meredith Goldstein