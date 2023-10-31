Eli Lilly to pay Beam up to $600 million for DNA-editing tech

Eli Lilly & Co. is buying rights from Cambridge-based Beam Therapeutics to develop and commercialize treatments for heart disease that make use of an experimental gene-editing technology.

Lilly will pay Beam $200 million upfront and make a $50 million equity investment in the company, the companies said Tuesday in a statement. Lilly, which has deep expertise in heart disease, will pay as much as an additional $350 million if the programs hit certain goals.

Lilly’s shares rose 1.6 percent before US markets opened, while Beam’s gained 7.3 percent.