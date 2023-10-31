Facebook is launching an ad-free version. What does that mean for the future of social media?

Unfortunately for those of us in the US, the ad-free offerings are only available in Europe. And social media experts said the move was prompted by pressure from European privacy regulations, a factor decidedly absent in the United States.

This week, that finally changed. Facebook’s parent company Meta said on Monday it would offer versions of Facebook and Instagram for a monthly subscription fee that would have no advertising and, even more significantly, would not share user data with advertisers.

Almost since the moment Facebook introduced advertising back in 2007, users have been asking the social network to let them pay for an ad-free experience. But until now, the dream of an uncluttered feed — without creepy ad tracking data collection — existed only as an online scam that had to be regularly debunked .

Still, Meta is under increasing pressure in the US after 41 states sued the company for improperly marketing towards children. Part of a possible fix could be an ad-free, tracking-free paid version for teens, though the lawsuits also go after allegedly addictive features like infinite scrolling. Congress and numerous states are also considering a variety of privacy protection laws that could follow the European model.

An ad-free, non-tracking version of Facebook is “something social media reformers have been requesting for some time,” said University of Massachusetts professor Ethan Zuckerman, who studies social media.

In a statement, Meta signaled it was unlikely to extend the ad-free offerings absent a regulatory requirement. “We believe in an ad-supported internet, which gives people access to personalized products and services regardless of their economic status,” the company wrote. “We’ll continue to advocate for an ad-supported internet, even with our new subscription offerings... But we respect the spirit and purpose of these evolving European regulations, and are committed to complying with them.”

Pressure for ad-free versions could also be coming from Meta’s competition. Snap offers an ad-free subscription version, TikTok started testing something similar, and the service formerly called Twitter has debuted ad-free and ad-reduced feeds for premium subscribers.

But Meta brings in so much more revenue from advertising from each US user than its rivals that it is less likely to willingly change. In the third quarter, for example, Meta reported revenue of $56.11 per US user, or nearly $19 per month — far more than it is charging European users or than its competitors are charging their users for ad-free service.

That’s not the case in Europe, where Meta brought in only $6.34 per month per user. By setting its new ad-free subscription at 10 euros ($10.61) per month and slightly more for people who pay on their phone (to account for Apple and Google taking their 30 percent cut), Meta will bring in more revenue per user than it does with ads.

And Meta has only said it will not be sharing data from paying users with advertisers — not that it’s not collecting any data from the paying crowd. “The devil is in the details,” Zuckerman said. “If platforms are just not serving ads, but surveilling users in dozens of other ways, it may be a less exciting change.”

University of Tennessee professor Matthew Pittman has studied attitudes towards social media and he’s not sure many people even want an ad-free, subscription experience.

“Most people — medium to average users and especially light users — are so comfortable with the current model,” he said. “They will not want to pony up even a few dollars a month.”

But there is a fascinating research opportunity in the ad-free offering, Pittman said.

“If you had two very similar people and one opted out of social media ads for three years, and one went the traditional non-paid route, at the end of that time frame who would have purchased more needless crap online?” he asked. “Who would be more materialistic?”

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him @ampressman.