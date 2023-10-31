State Street shakes up its hierarchy

State Street Corp. announced an executive shakeup this week tied to the pending retirement of president Louis Maiuri after 10 years at the Boston-based financial services company. As of Jan. 1, chief executive and chairman Ron O’Hanley will also assume the job of president that Maiuri once held, as well as responsibility for State Street’s largest business, investment services. Meanwhile, Mostapha Tahiri will become State Street’s chief operating officer; he currently leads State Street’s Asia Pacific, Middle East, and North Africa operations. Client-facing activities in the investment services business will be consolidated under executive vice president Joerg Ambrosius, who will also assume full responsibility for State Street’s international organization. Tahiri and Ambrosius will report directly to O’Hanley. Maiuri, in a statement, said he considers it a “great privilege to work with this terrific team” at State Street and expects to explore opportunities “created by the confluence of technology and finance” in the next stage of his career. — JON CHESTO

REAL ESTATE

Home prices hit another record high

Home prices in the US reached a new high in August after seven straight months of gains. A national gauge of prices increased 0.9 percent in August from July, according to seasonally adjusted data from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller. Cities reaching all-time highs include New York, Boston, Miami, and Atlanta. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Wages and benefits up slightly last quarter

A measure of pay and benefits that officials at the Federal Reserve have been watching closely as they try to gauge the heat of the labor market grew at a moderate pace over the summer. The employment cost index, a quarterly measure from the Labor Department that tracks changes in wages and benefits, climbed 1.1 percent in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the prior three months. That was slightly faster than the 1 percent that economists expected and up from the previous 1 percent reading. That pace of growth does mark a deceleration from a series of rapid quarterly gains in 2022. And on an annual basis, wage gains continue to slow: The employment cost measure rose 4.3 percent on a yearly basis, down from the 4.5 percent reading in the previous report. — NEW YORK TIMES

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota to invest $8 billion more in battery factory

Toyota will invest an additional $8 billion in the hybrid and electric vehicle battery factory it’s constructing in North Carolina, more than doubling its prior investments and expected number of new jobs, the company announced Tuesday. The Japanese automotive manufacturer projects the new investment will create about 3,000 additional jobs, bringing the total to more than 5,000 jobs, when its first US automotive battery plant begins operations near Greensboro in 2025. The plant will serve as Toyota’s epicenter of lithium-ion battery production in North America and will be a key supplier for the Kentucky-based plant tasked with building its first US-made electric vehicles, the company said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

HEAVY EQUIPMENT

Caterpillar stock down as backlog shrinks

Caterpillar shares tumbled more than 6 percent after the company said its order backlog shrank in the third quarter, in a sign of slowing demand for its iconic yellow machinery. The year-on-year decline of $1.9 billion is the first since the third quarter of 2020, when the Irving, Texas-based company was grappling with the effects of COVID-19 shutdowns on its sales, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company is viewed as an economic bellwether because its machines dot construction, mining, and energy sites around the world, which means its order books are closely watched. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Companies increasingly using freelancers

Organizations are adding more agility to their workforce by increasingly relying on freelancers, according to a new survey conducted by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services. The shift is allowing firms to save on headcount — which lowers costs — and on real estate expenses. Wages and salaries account for about 70 percent of employer costs in private industry, while benefit costs account for the rest. By using contingent workers, short-term and project-based work can be completed when they lack the needed skills internally. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Pfizer loses billions as sales of COVID products drop

Pfizer lost more than $2 billion in the third quarter as an expected COVID-19 product sales decline clipped revenue. Sales of the drugmaker’s COVID treatment Paxlovid and the vaccine Comirnaty slid 97 percent and 70 percent, respectively, as Pfizer, like its competitors, switched to selling on the commercial market instead of to governments. Both the company and analysts who follow it expected revenue from those key products to tumble this year before eventually rebounding as commercial sales take hold. Two weeks ago, Pfizer warned that sales of its COVID-19 drugs were weaker than it had expected, and it cut its annual revenue expectations by $9 billion. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEER

Maker of Bud Light continues to see fallout from boycott

Anheuser-Busch InBev said Tuesday that revenue growth in most of its global regions was offset by a drop in North American sales, in a sign of continuing fallout from a promotion with a transgender influencer that cost it sales. The world’s largest brewer and parent company of Bud Light said adjusted earnings for the latest quarter rose 4.1 percent to $5.4 billion on revenues that climbed 5 percent to $15.6 billion. Revenue in the United States for the July-September period, however, tumbled 13.5 percent. The company noted that sales to retailers were down “primarily due to the volume decline of Bud Light.” Bud Light sales plunged amid a conservative backlash after the brand sent a commemorative can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in early April. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRONICS

Samsung profit up as chip business recovers

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday reported its highest quarterly profit for the year as losses from its computer chip business narrowed amid a slow recovery in global demand. Samsung said it expects its business to further improve in coming months, considering the replacement cycles of personal computers and smartphones and the expansion of artificial intelligence-based devices and services, which has been increasing the demand for its DRAM chips. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ECONOMY

Consumers still fear a recession

American consumers are feeling increasingly less confident these days as fears of an oncoming recession remain elevated. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 102.6 from 104.3 in September. The index measures both Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla wins case involving fatal accident

Tesla convinced a jury that its Autopilot technology wasn’t responsible for a crash that killed a California driver four years ago, vindicating the driver-assistance system that’s a core part of Elon Musk’s efforts to make his electric-car company stand out from rivals. Jurors in state court in Riverside, Calif., on Tuesday sided with Tesla in the first lawsuit blaming a fatality on Autopilotto go to trial. The two surviving passengers who were seriously injured sought $400 million in damages for physical injury, mental anguish, and loss of the driver’s life. — BLOOMBERG NEWS