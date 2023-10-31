Cheers to Full Pour, a new print magazine devoted to drinks of all kinds

Lauren Buzzeo spent 16 years at Wine Enthusiast magazine, starting as a tasting coordinator and advancing to senior editor. Now she’s publisher of Full Pour, a new indie print magazine devoted to drinks. Unlike glossy magazines, it’s made from chlorine-free, recyclable paper, natural soy and vegetable inks, and sent in compostable and biodegradable packaging. The Connecticut-based magazine’s scope goes beyond wine, beer, and spirits, and encompasses features about beverage culture — cannabis-infused, zero-alcohol, cider, coffee, tea, and more — by various contributing writers and artists with diverse backgrounds. Three issues have so far been released, each with pop art-like illustrations on the covers and intriguing artwork and photos inside. The winter issue is slated for Dec. 1. Articles have many brand recommendations, but no point ratings. Buzzeo says her intent is to offer long-form journalism. “I felt storytelling, sharing the history and culture behind the people making the drinks, was missing from many magazines,” she says. Profiles and articles on practical topics, like functional drinks and natural wines, fill the pages, along with curious subjects. The fall issue, for example, includes a feature on the peculiar gin, Amass Mushroom Reserve 030, infused with reshi, lion’s mane, and shiitake mushrooms. Discover how a New Zealand brewer incorporates dried post-pressed Sauvignon Blanc grapes as an ingredient in beer to elevate aromas. While digital copies show some content, not everything is included. Publishing a new print magazine takes courage these days. “I still believe in the power of print,” says Buzzeo. “Like a renewed interest in vinyl records, people are also returning to quality magazines.” $20 an issue; a year subscription, four copies shipped quarterly, $76, available at full-pour.com. Issues are also sold at Urban Grape, 303 Columbus Ave., Boston, 857-250-2509; Barnes & Nobel locations, and others.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND