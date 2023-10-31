Patrons brave all seasons to stand in line at this Brookline bakery. Now the bakeshop’s expanding.

BROOKLINE — They sell out of croissants within a few hours. Then their canelés go. Regulars, who Clear Flour Bread co-owner Nicole Walsh says make up roughly 80 percent of their customers, call frequently to see if their favorite goods are in stock.

“I want to say we had over 100 calls yesterday,” Walsh said recently.

And now there’s more to love: Brookline’s Clear Flour Bread, named an “essential” and ”best” bakery on local and national lists, opened a coffee bar and cafe next to the corner bakery on Oct. 9.