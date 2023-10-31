scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Patrons brave all seasons to stand in line at this Brookline bakery. Now the bakeshop’s expanding.

Clear Flour Bread’s new coffee bar offers sandwiches, picnic-style offerings, and sardines, which ‘fly off the shelf.’

By Kajsa Kedefors Globe Correspondent,Updated October 31, 2023, 1 hour ago
The line in front of Clear Flour Bread in Brookline on Oct. 20, 2023. Assistant pastry chef Alexa Edler said the line never ends.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

BROOKLINE — They sell out of croissants within a few hours. Then their canelés go. Regulars, who Clear Flour Bread co-owner Nicole Walsh says make up roughly 80 percent of their customers, call frequently to see if their favorite goods are in stock.

“I want to say we had over 100 calls yesterday,” Walsh said recently.

And now there’s more to love: Brookline’s Clear Flour Bread, named an “essential” and ”best” bakery on local and national lists, opened a coffee bar and cafe next to the corner bakery on Oct. 9.

Tamanna Rao, an employee at Clear Flour Bread, prepares bread in the kitchen in Brookline.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Like the bakery, the cafe’s all about local and simple.

Tiny Arms, a coffee roaster based in Lowell run by former Clear Flour employee Kate Cutlip and her husband, Jon Santos, supplies the beans.

Fresh Bienenstiches on display during German Week at Clear Flour Bread.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

The espresso bar offers vanilla bean and maple syrup. They make their own ganache for hot chocolate. But Walsh, a self-proclaimed “five-ingredient kind of gal,” is very clear: “No [pumpkin spice lattes] — I don’t think we need to fuss things up too much to have something be delicious.”

Employees prepare fresh breads and pastries in the kitchen at Clear Flour Bread.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Sandwiches, including BLTs on pain de mie, and goat cheese and butternut squash on a rustic Italian roll, are sold Thursday through Sunday. Yogurt parfaits with house-made compotes and sesame granola, along with overnight oats, stock the cooler. Picnic-style offerings such as jams, honey, dark chocolate tahini, salami, sardines, and crackers line the shelves.

They hope to sell natural wines by next summer.

Walsh says she’s testing a cardamom coffee cake that they’ll offer in a few weeks. It’s not in the plans to open multiple locations. At Clear Flour Bread, simplicity wins.

“I don’t want to rule the world,” said Walsh.

An employee at Clear Flour Bread takes a customer’s order in the new coffee bar area.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe



Kajsa Kedefors can be reached at kajsa.kedefors@globe.com.

