Recipe: Not much prep for Boston Baked Beans, but you need patience while they cook low and slow

6. Turn the oven temperature up to 300 degrees. Uncover the pan. Stir the beans. Return the pan to the oven. Continue baking for 1 hour, or until the liquid in the pan thickens. If the cooking liquid has not thickened, set the pot on a medium burner and let the liquid bubble steadily for a few minutes to reduce it; take care because the pot handles are hot. There should still be liquid in the pan, but it should not be soupy. Beans absorb liquid on standing. (Total baking time is 4 to 5 hours.)

5. Cover the pan and transfer to the oven. Bake the beans for 3 hours. Check the pan every hour to stir the beans. If the beans seem dry, add some of the reserved cooking liquid. If the beans are not tender, continue cooking for 30 to 60 minutes more, or until they are tender.

3. Use a ladle to spoon off excess liquid from the beans and transfer to a bowl. The level of liquid in the pan should be even with the beans. Reserve the excess liquid in case you need it later.

1. Drain the beans. In a 6-quart flameproof casserole or Dutch oven, combine the beans with water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil, skimming the foam that rises to the surface. Lower the heat, cover the pan, and simmer for 40 minutes. Do not drain.

Baked beans and franks were once so common for dinner on Saturday night in New England that some communities became known for Bean-Hole suppers, in which a cast-iron pot of beans was baked in a pit, covered with hot coals. The suppers are still popular in Maine, where cornbread might be on the menu. The typical Boston accompaniment was brown bread made with rye flour, cornmeal, and raisins, boiled in a can submerged in water. Boston Baked Beans require little work on the part of the cook, but you need patience while they cook low and slow. First you soak dried beans overnight (navy beans, pea beans, and a variety of others are fine to use), then simmer them in a large Dutch oven for 45 minutes. Leave them in the simmering pot and remove the excess cooking water with a ladle, but hang onto the liquid in case you need it later. Then add cut-up bacon, molasses, maple syrup, onion, ketchup, brown sugar, dry mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and a hint of ground cloves. Don't rush the process. Bake them in a low oven until they're tender, which takes three to four hours, then uncover the pot, turn up the oven heat, and bake another hour to turn the cooking liquid into a syrupy sauce. A note about getting beans to the tender stage: If you begin with old beans (some you bought years ago and stashed in the back of the cupboard), the beans will take a long time to soften. Be patient. Some take three hours, others might take five. In the end, you're rewarded with beans that are deliciously sweet, a just-right sweetness, with intense flavors. A dish so cozy you'll want to start your own beans-and-franks tradition.

Serves 10

Baked beans and franks were once so common for dinner on Saturday night in New England that some communities became known for Bean-Hole suppers, in which a cast-iron pot of beans was baked in a pit, covered with hot coals. The suppers are still popular in Maine, where cornbread might be on the menu. The typical Boston accompaniment was brown bread made with rye flour, cornmeal, and raisins, boiled in a can submerged in water. Boston Baked Beans require little work on the part of the cook, but you need patience while they cook low and slow. First you soak dried beans overnight (navy beans, pea beans, and a variety of others are fine to use), then simmer them in a large Dutch oven for 45 minutes. Leave them in the simmering pot and remove the excess cooking water with a ladle, but hang onto the liquid in case you need it later. Then add cut-up bacon, molasses, maple syrup, onion, ketchup, brown sugar, dry mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and a hint of ground cloves. Don't rush the process. Bake them in a low oven until they're tender, which takes three to four hours, then uncover the pot, turn up the oven heat, and bake another hour to turn the cooking liquid into a syrupy sauce. A note about getting beans to the tender stage: If you begin with old beans (some you bought years ago and stashed in the back of the cupboard), the beans will take a long time to soften. Be patient. Some take three hours, others might take five. In the end, you're rewarded with beans that are deliciously sweet, a just-right sweetness, with intense flavors. A dish so cozy you'll want to start your own beans-and-franks tradition.

3 cups small dried beans (navy beans, pea beans, Yellow Eye beans, Jacob's Cattle beans), soaked overnight 12 ounces thickly sliced bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces 1 large onion, coarsely chopped ½ cup molasses ½ cup maple syrup ½ cup ketchup ¼ cup brown sugar 2 teaspoons dry mustard 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce ⅛ teaspoon ground cloves 1½ teaspoons salt ½ teaspoon black pepper

1. Drain the beans. In a 6-quart flameproof casserole or Dutch oven, combine the beans with water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil, skimming the foam that rises to the surface. Lower the heat, cover the pan, and simmer for 40 minutes. Do not drain.

2. Set the oven at 250 degrees.

3. Use a ladle to spoon off excess liquid from the beans and transfer to a bowl. The level of liquid in the pan should be even with the beans. Reserve the excess liquid in case you need it later.

4. Add the bacon, onion, molasses, maple syrup, ketchup, brown sugar, mustard, Worcestershire, cloves, salt, and pepper to the beans. Bring to a boil, stirring.

5. Cover the pan and transfer to the oven. Bake the beans for 3 hours. Check the pan every hour to stir the beans. If the beans seem dry, add some of the reserved cooking liquid. If the beans are not tender, continue cooking for 30 to 60 minutes more, or until they are tender.

6. Turn the oven temperature up to 300 degrees. Uncover the pan. Stir the beans. Return the pan to the oven. Continue baking for 1 hour, or until the liquid in the pan thickens. If the cooking liquid has not thickened, set the pot on a medium burner and let the liquid bubble steadily for a few minutes to reduce it; take care because the pot handles are hot. There should still be liquid in the pan, but it should not be soupy. Beans absorb liquid on standing. (Total baking time is 4 to 5 hours.)