Recipe: Roast pears bathed in a luscious salty caramel sauce and top with crunchy toasted almonds

In the department of easy entertaining, these pears, bathed in a luscious salty caramel sauce, topped with crunchy toasted almonds, will wow your dinner guests. Make them a few hours ahead, leave them in the pan, and reheat them gently just before serving. Bosc pears look rustic and appealing on the plate and are ideal here because they hold their shape during roasting (other varieties may fall apart). Serve the halves nestled on a plate with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or heavy cream. Add a sigh of contentment for fall's pleasures.

Serves 4

4 tablespoons unsalted butter 4 firm Bosc pears, halved and cored (stems and skin intact) ¾ cup dark brown sugar 2 tablespoons whiskey, bourbon, or dark rum (optional) 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 1 teaspoon salt ¼ cup water ½ cup sliced almonds

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand a small pie pan and an ovenproof skillet that is large enough to hold the pears in one layer. Or use 2 skillets.

2. In the skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the pears, cut sides down. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the undersides are browned in spots. Transfer to a plate.

3. Stir the sugar with the whiskey, bourbon, or dark rum, if using, into the skillet. Add the vanilla, salt, and water. Cook, occasionally swirling the pan over the heat, for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the mixture bubbles uniformly and the sugar melts. Turn off the heat and return the pears, cut sides down, to the skillet.

4. Transfer to the oven. Bake, uncovered, for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the pears are tender and caramelized.

5. Meanwhile, spread the almonds in the pie pan. Transfer to the oven and toast for 5 to 6 minutes, or until lightly browned.

6. Set 2 pear halves, cut sides up, in each of 4 shallow bowls or dessert plates. Let the syrup in the pan cool for about 5 minutes. It will thicken slightly as it cools; it should be pourable, like warm honey. If it is too thick, stir in water, a tablespoon at a time. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like.