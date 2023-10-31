Recipe: Walnuts, honey, and thyme garnish warm mozzarella in this simple appetizer

4. Transfer the mozzarella to a platter. Spoon the walnut mixture on top. Drizzle with the honey, garnish with thyme, and sprinkle with coarse salt and pepper. Serve warm with sliced baguette or crackers.

Serves 4

A simple appetizer for a fall gathering of friends or family, this dish of fresh, warm mozzarella with sweet and piquant garnishes, arrives at the table lightly browned in spots and soft in the center. For a crowd, you can scale up the recipe with ease. Walnuts, honey, and fresh thyme pair wonderfully with other fruits and vegetables, such as sliced apples, grapes, or even alongside autumn's star, hard-shelled squash. The dish of mozzarella is ready in minutes and will free up hosts to make more elaborate entrees or just enjoy a fireside drink with guests.

3 tablespoons olive oil 2 small shallots, thinly sliced 2 teaspoons sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar ½ cup walnuts, coarsely chopped 1 ball (8 ounces) fresh mozzarella, sliced into 4 even-sized pieces 2 tablespoons honey 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme Coarse salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a small skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the shallots, and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes, or until translucent. Add the vinegar and stir well. Add the walnuts and cook, stirring, for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the walnuts are aromatic and lightly golden.

2. Position an oven rack 5 inches from the broiler element. Turn the broiler to high.

3. On a small rimmed baking sheet, fan the mozzarella slices, letting them overlap. Place the baking sheet under the broiler. Broil the cheese for 2 to 5 minutes, watching carefully, or until the mozzarella is warm to the touch and beginning to brown in places.