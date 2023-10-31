At The Restaurant in Woburn, cracking eggs and jokes

“This is my first time here!” I said a few weeks ago, husband and first-grader (far more accustomed to the drill) in tow. I felt the need to apologize, since we didn’t quite know the process and held up the line looking for chocolate milk.

There’s a process at The Restaurant, see: You line up with a tray, junior-high-style, and yell your order over the din. Bonus points for small talk.

Lanky, affable, and with a Catskill comic’s timing, Peter Mamakos presides over the grill at The Restaurant in Woburn. He’s part stand-up comic; part short-order cook. Shout your request over the counter and he’ll shout it back to you, maybe with some sarcasm tossed in, as his crew of line cooks scramble and chop.

“How come you’ve never been in before?” Mamakos asked, chopping potatoes.

“We live in Arlington,” I sheepishly confessed.

“You should move to Woburn; we’re nice here,” he replied, cracking an egg with an imperceptible flick of his wrist, fixing his eyes on my wide-eyed son. “What’ll it be, captain?”

Mamakos opened The Restaurant 20 years ago after a lifetime in the business. Most notably, his family ran South Boston’s much-missed No Name Restaurant, which closed in 2019.

When I called him later for some backstory, I opened with my reporter’s usual: “Can I ask you a few questions?”

“Yes, I’m single,” he replied.

He opened in his hometown of Woburn in 2003 — “a great blue-collar, family city,” he says — and calls the shots behind the counter most days, starting at 7 a.m.

Not in the mood to put your name on an hour-long waiting list for brunch while your hanger increases with your headache? Line up here. Not only does Mamakos keep things moving, he cooks delicious food: My son devoured his gargantuan chocolate chip pancake (“Just one?” Mamakos teased); my husband made quick work of fluffy, hubcap-sized French toast and spicy, fennel-festooned Loukaniko sausage (Greek dishes pop up throughout the menu). I appreciated that my hash omelet was made with real hash, not that glop from a can, and oozed just the right amount of melty American cheese. There’s a full bar, too, from which you might need to swipe an abandoned bottle of ketchup or Tabasco. Full? Waddle back to your car, easily accessible in the adjacent parking lot, with plenty of spaces. Ah, suburbia.

As you edge along the line, do some people-watching: On our Sunday morning visit, there were families; a dancing woman in knee-high, magenta sequined cowboy boots; and a few happy guys who’d been there so long that they seemed to have become one with their booth. Stick around for lunch, and there are patty melts, steak tips, meat loaf, and fried haddock. This is the kind of cozy place where, back in the day, there would’ve been a cigarette machine and a pay phone at the entrance. That’s a compliment.

“I want people to come in and get a nice, home-cooked meal for a great price, considering how things are nowadays. We try to buy right. We buy in bulk whenever we can save, just like anyone who’s running a business. And we pass the savings on to our customers,” Mamakos says.

That’s especially true on Thanksgiving, when he opens to hand out free turkey dinners.

“You should come on down!” Mamakos tells me. Pause. “Just don’t bring your whole family.”

The Restaurant, 489 Main St., Woburn, 781-935-2511, www.therestaurantwoburn.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.