Send your relationship questions to Love Letters

Relationships are hard. So is single life. But we’re here – and everything at Love Letters is anonymous.
Are you questioning a relationship, trying to define a situationship, dating for the first time in a long time, trying to decode a text, worrying about quality time (vs. screen time), or sick of the apps and the expense of dating?
Maybe it’s something else. Surprise us.
Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or use the private form below.
When you tell us what you’re dealing with, you wind up helping us – and others. We can all use a little help right now.
Advertisement
Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.