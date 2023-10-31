Spruce up your holiday cheese board with a little know-how from spice school

Curio Spice Co., the North Cambridge shop selling spices sourced directly from small growers, is offering a variety of classes and events in a charming space adjoining the store that founder Claire Cheney has dubbed The Lab. There are classes and demonstrations to hone your senses. One explores pairing an array of spices with artisan cheeses, focusing on flavors, textures, and aromas, to help you create a gorgeous cheese board for holiday entertaining. Spice blending classes, one virtual, and another hands-on led by Cheney, delves into the origins of her intriguing array of spices, their scents, and how best to use them to transform a dish. You create two jars of your own blend to take home. Cheney developed a spice flavor wheel to help home cooks better understand the potent powders, and you’ll leave with this, too. Author events are also on the schedule as part of the shop’s Sensory Story Telling series. Come on Nov. 5 to meet Meryl Feinstein, author of “Pasta Everyday” and Milk Street Cooking School’s April Dodd, who will hold a Q&A. Also planned later is local professor and anthropologist Merry White and writer and historian Ben Wurgaft, co-authors of the engaging book “Ways of Eating,” which links food history and food anthropology with colorful stories. Tickets for demonstration classes start at $85. Author events are $5; including a book, $25-$35. For more information and the schedule, visit curiospice.com. 2267 Mass. Ave., Cambridge, 617-945-1888.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND