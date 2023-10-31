Turkish coffee (and the space to enjoy it) at Sip of Joy Cafe & Bakery in the South End

A Turkish coffee from Sip of Joy Cafe & Bakery in the South End. The cafe opened in July and serves Turkish coffee and pastries. Sip of Joy Cafe & Bakery

Matt Sari brews Turkish coffee at his Sip of Joy Cafe & Bakery with care because he loves to share his homeland’s treasured drink. He first came to Boston from Istanbul in 1997 to work in the hospitality business, but last July he and his wife, Burju, opened the cafe in Boston’s South End. Come when you have time to linger — the coffee needs a few minutes to brew. Grab a chair or a stool in the sunlit room, and when it’s ready, Sari will bring to you a ceramic demitasse cup of the dark, rich beverage. He’ll explain that the muddy grinds need to sink to the bottom, and then take your time to sip and enjoy. For the Saris, the beverage is more than a drink; it’s a ritual and a shared experience. After all, Turkish coffee is included in the UNESCO Representative Lists of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. “In Istanbul, we come to a place for the coffee and to laugh, to cry, to play games together,” Burju says. “We grew up with that culture we didn’t have here, so it was our dream to have our own place and bring Istanbul here.” To accompany the coffee, there are both sweet and savory treats. Some are Turkish staples, such as simit, a larger, slimmer version of a bagel — sturdy, chewy, heavily sprinkled with sesame seeds and served warm — and also the cheesy-filled filo pastry, borek. But there are also pastries sent from Concord Teacakes — scones, lemon bars, chocolate chip cookies, slices of Bundt cake, and brownies — as well as a selection of coffee drinks to grab-and-go (cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites) brewed with beans from local roaster George Howell. While the Saris intend for the shop to be a gathering place for people to chat, it also has Wi-fi, outlets for charging, and customers on laptops. “We want people to make the place yours, not just ours,” says Burju. 661 Tremont St., Boston, sipofjoycafe.com.