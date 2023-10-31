4-year-old shot in Cranston, R.I., home; father in custody, police say

A four-year-old was shot at a home in Cranston, R.I., Tuesday morning, and the child’s father is in custody in connection with the shooting, officials said.

The child was shot in the head inside a home on Queen Street, police said, but it is unclear who fired the gun, Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist told reporters on the scene.

Police said the child was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital where they are in critical condition.