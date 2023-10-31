Could a ‘red flag’ law have stopped the gunman in Lewiston?

But despite warnings from Card’s family, who said he was paranoid and hearing voices, no such seizure took place before the gunman last week killed 18 and injured at least a dozen more during a shooting spree at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston.

And since 2020, Maine has had a law designed to take guns out of the hands of those who might pose risks to themselves or others.

BOWDOIN, Maine — Law enforcement and military officials knew that Robert R. Card II, an Army Reservist, had threatened to commit a mass shooting — and that he had a history of mental health struggles and access to firearms.

The tragedy has rocked Maine, and put its unique “yellow flag” law, which offers a narrow, multistep path to weapons restrictions, under new scrutiny.

Some are questioning whether a more aggressive process for seizing weapons from those in mental distress — like those in place in more than 20 other states — could have prevented the tragedy.

“Red flag” laws in other states, including Massachusetts and Connecticut, allow police or relatives to seek a judicial order temporarily barring those who they believe are a safety risk to themselves or others from possessing guns.

In other states, an individual does not have to be in protective custody and no medical assessment is required for a judge to issue a weapons restriction. In some states, law enforcement does not even need to be involved; family members can go directly to a judge.

But in Maine, law enforcement officials must initiate a weapon seizure. Police must believe an individual is suffering an acute mental health crisis and take the person into protective custody. Only after an assessment from a mental health provider can law enforcement ask a judge to order a weapons restriction.

That didn’t happen with Card. Police failed to make contact with him during two wellness checks at his home in September.

Some specialists argue Maine’s stricter standard limits the law’s effectiveness.

“These extreme risk protection orders, or red flag [laws] are designed to prevent something like this from happening,” said Allison Anderman, senior counsel and director of local policy at the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. They are meant, she added, “to enable loved ones and law enforcement . . . to temporarily disarm” people showing a high risk of perpetrating gun violence “without disrupting their lives by pulling them out of school or work.”

In Card’s case, law enforcement did not seize any weapons. His brother, Ryan Card, told police he would work to ensure Robert Card did not have access to the firearms, according to police documents released Monday.

In another state, experts pointed out, Card’s family could have gone directly to a judge and asked for a weapons restriction — a quicker path with fewer obstacles that might have made a difference.

“The red flag [law] is a better way to deal with this situation,” said Margaret Groban, a former federal prosecutor who teaches gun policy at the University of Maine School of Law. “The yellow flag that we have is too burdensome and is used less often because of that.”

Maine officials have used the yellow flag law to restrict weapons 82 times since it went into effect in 2020.

Even before last week’s tragedy, there were concerns about the effectiveness of Maine’s yellow flag law. In the first two years the law was in place, it was very rarely employed, as law enforcement struggled to find medical practitioners willing to perform the required evaluations, as the Portland Press Herald reported. The law has been used more frequently in the wake of a telehealth contract with a behavioral health provider in Portland.

It’s difficult to determine for sure, experts said, whether different policies could have prevented last week’s tragedy. But red flag laws have been shown to prevent some gun deaths, according to the antigun violence organization Everytown for Gun Safety.

A 2017 study found that one suicide in Connecticut was averted for about every 11 gun removals carried out under its red flag law, and a 2018 study found that Indiana’s firearm suicide rate had dropped by 7.5 percent since it passed its red flag law in 2005, Everytown said.

Red flag laws have also been used to seize guns from potentially dangerous individuals in California, Maryland, Florida, and Seattle, Wash., where officials say the law has “been effective in temporarily preventing access to firearms by students who threatened violence against themselves, the school, and other students,” according to Everytown.

In Maine, there was ample warning, including to local law enforcement, that Card posed a serious risk.

The US Army Reserve warned a Maine sheriff in September that Card had descended into severe mental illness and that one of his fellow reservists was worried Card was “going to snap and commit a mass shooting,” according to documents the Globe obtained through a public records request.

New documents also show that Card’s former wife and 18-year-old son told the Sagadahoc Sheriff’s Department in May that Card was paranoid and hearing voices and that he had recently picked up 10 to 15 guns he had stored at his brother’s home.

After receiving a letter from the Army Reserves about Card, the sheriff’s department sent a deputy to Card’s home in Bowdoin to conduct a wellness check on Sept. 15, according to the records, but he wasn’t home. The following day, a sheriff’s deputy returned and called for backup, aware that Card had threatened violence and was a skilled marksman.

“Card could be heard moving around inside the trailer but would not answer the door,” the deputy wrote in a report. “Due to being in a very [disadvantageous] position we decided to back away.”

Over the summer, following concerns that he might pose a threat, Card was involuntarily committed to a New York mental health facility, a military spokesperson said. Under federal law, that involuntary commitment would have made Card ineligible to purchase or possess guns, said Groban, the former prosecutor, much as felons cannot legally own firearms.

But it’s unclear who was told about his involuntary commitment. A spokesperson for the FBI told the Globe on Tuesday that its National Instant Criminal Background Check System “was not provided with or in possession of any information that would have prohibited Card from a lawful firearm purchase.”

Investigators recovered three firearms after Card’s death and ballistic testing is being conducted to determine which weapons were used in the killings, according to the Maine State Police. Officials said they found a Ruger SFAR rifle, a version of an assault rifle, a Smith & Wesson M&P 15c rifle, a version of the AR-15 assault rifle, and a Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun.

“People are looking at, ‘Did someone miss this, did someone miss that,’ ” Groban said. “The most important thing is that he had access to assault weapons, which makes the tragedy possible.”

John Hilliard and Sarah L. Ryley of the Globe staff contributed reporting.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.