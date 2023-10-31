Eight members of BPS’s English Learners task force resign in protest of district inclusion plan

In a letter to Mayor Michelle Wu, Superintendent Mary Skipper and the School Committee, 8 of the task force’s 13 members, including its co-chair, said the district’s plan, against their advice, to integrate English learners into general education classrooms will lead to worse outcomes, including more disciplinary problems and higher dropout rates for the nearly one-third of BPS students who are learning English.

More than half of the members of a Boston Public Schools task force created to advise the School Committee on how to best serve the needs of students learning English resigned Tuesday morning in protest of the “harmful” and “compromised direction” of the district’s new inclusion plan.

“We all agree that profound changes are needed to [English Learner] education in the Boston Public Schools,” the letter said. “But the change that BPS is proposing is ill-advised and will be harmful to [students learning English].”

On Oct. 18, BPS unveiled a multipart plan to overhaul its special education programs, made as part of an agreement with the state to avert an embarrassing takeover. Under the plan, students learning English will only be separated from peers as needed for direct English instruction, rather than spending their entire days in separate programs, beginning next year in grades K-8 and the following year in grades 9-12.

The district intends to have all English learners in inclusive settings by the 2025-26 school year.

The task force members who resigned Tuesday are co-chair Suzanne Lee, former principal of the Josiah Quincy Elementary School; researchers Maria Serpa and Rosann Tung; former School Committee member Miren Uriarte; advocates John Mudd, Paulo De Barros, and Roxann Harvey, as well as Fabián Torres-Ardila of the Gastón Institute at UMass Boston.

