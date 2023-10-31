Gunman targeted businesses that he thought were part of ‘conspiracy’ against him, search warrant says

Card, 40, killed 18 people and wounded at least a dozen more the night of Oct. 25 at Schemengees Bar & Grille and Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, prompting a manhunt that ended two days later when he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A family member told police that Robert R. Card II had been “delusional” since February 2023, when he had a “bad break-up,” according to the warrant seeking Card’s arrest on 18 counts of murder.

The man who shot 18 people to death in Maine last week targeted a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston because he believed that they, along with two other businesses, were “broadcasting” that he was a pedophile, according to new documents released Tuesday.

Advertisement

The state on Tuesday released the warrant that authorities sought and received the day after the shootings, when only eight of the 18 people had been formally identified by authorities. In the warrant, State Police wrote that the family told them that Card believed that “there was a conspiracy against him and people were accusing him of being a pedophile.”

He believed that the bar and bowling alley as well as a market in Litchfield and a nightclub in Sabattus all were “broadcasting” that message, according to the warrant. Card “also believed that his family was involved in the conspiracy,” the family member told police.

Authorities redacted the names of family members and the person who they said Card had dated. According to the warrant, Card had met the person at a cornhole competition at Schemengee’s, which had been hosting another tournament the night Card committed the shooting.

A family member told police that after the breakup following a few-month-long relationship, Card “has had significant weight loss, has been hospitalized for mental health issues and prescribed medication that he stopped taking.” Ever since the breakup, he “started wearing hearing aids and had been saying crazy things.”

Advertisement

In the warrant, Detective Victoria Lane lays out the timeline of the police response, saying that dispatchers received the first report of a shooting at the bowling alley at 6:56 pm. At 7:08 p.m., multiple people called 911, saying there was an active shooter at Schemengee’s.

After police reviewed footage from the scenes and released it to the public, seeking help in identifying the shooter, Card’s sister called police at 9:26 p.m., saying the man was Card, the warrant says.

The detective describes responding to the two scenes and finding multiple people dead of gunshot wounds at each location. The video footage, she wrote, shows the man later identified as Card walking through the bar, “seeking out and shooting at patrons.”

Read more coverage:

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter.