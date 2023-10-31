Over student and teacher objections, Everett School Committee places embattled superintendent on leave

The vote came after committee members were presented with employee complaints, including allegations of a hostile work environment, from 10 unnamed individuals.

The 7 to 3 vote effectively end’s Superintendent Priya Tahiliani’s tenure as leader of the 6,800-student school district just north of Boston. The School Committee voted earlier this year against renewing her contract, which ends in March.

A majority of the Everett School Committee on Monday night voted to place the district’s superintendent on leave pending a human resources investigation — a move that came over objections from teachers and students and which opponents are criticizing as politically orchestrated.

Committee member Marcony Almeida Barros, who voted against putting Tahiliani on leave, called the move a “shameful and a sad night for the Everett Public Schools.”

Members did not receive details of the allegations, nor the names and positions of the accusers, he said. Almeida Barros also questioned why the complaints were made to the city’s human resources department rather than the school district’s.

“It seems like an orchestration, a witch hunt,” he said. “The whole thing was a circus.”

Tahiliani has served as superintendent since 2020. She was the first person of color to lead the high-poverty school district, where roughly 85 percent of students enrolled are non-white. A majority of students in the district are Latino.

Students attending the meeting held signs that read, “Keep Our Superintendent” and “Stop Silencing Students.”

Almeida Barros, the first Latino elected to the School Committee and its only current member of color, said Tahiliani’s unique understanding of the district’s students made her an effective leader.

“It’s beyond representation,” she said. “It’s results that she has provided.”

Antonio Amaya, executive director of La Comunidad Inc., an Everett based nonprofit that advocates for Latino residents, agreed. Tahiliani has expanded summer programming, gotten more technology into students’ hands and provided parents who don’t speak English with interpreters at parent-teacher conferences, he said.

“The School Committee is not foreseeing the damage they are causing to the student population in Everett,” Amaya said.

Monday night’s vote follows more than a year of contentious relations between Tahiliani and members of the Committee, including Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, who has a seat on the 10-member panel.

In early March, the School Committee voted 6 to 4 against renewing Tahiliani’s contract. DeMaria was among those who opposed extending Tahiliani’s tenure. About 100 Everett High School students walked out of class in protest over the decision.

Two weeks later, Tahiliani and Deputy Superintendent Kim Tsai filed a lawsuit alleging racism, sexism, and retaliatory actions against DeMaria, the School Committee, and the city of Everett. The lawsuit came atop a 2022 complaint from Tahiliani accusing DeMaria of subjecting her to “blatant and overt acts of discrimination and retaliation.”

Tony Raymond, 53, is an MBTA bus driver and longtime Everett resident. DeMaria wields political control over a “monopoly” of city government, including the city council, planning and zoning boards, and, now, the School Committee, Raymond said.

“The reason he didn’t like Priya is because she’s independent,” he said.

The Mayor’s office did not return an immediate request for comment.

Tahiliani replaced former Superintendent Frederick Foresteire, who had served in the position for nearly 30 years. Foresteire was accused of assaulting women who worked for him multiple times, and pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery early this year.

“She brought professionalism and tried to get rid of the nepotism and favoritism that always existed in the district,” said Almeida Barros. “And that’s the result: She made enemies along the way.”

Several Massachusetts school superintendents attended Monday night’s meeting, an illustration of the high esteem Tahiliani’s colleagues across the state have her, said Tom Scott, co-executive director of the The Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents.

“I just think she’s one of best superintendents out there right now,” Scott said. “She will land on her feet. I just think it’s a travesty that the kids of Everett have lost someone as committed as she is.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.





Mandy McLaren can be reached at mandy.mclaren@globe.com. Follow her @mandy_mclaren.