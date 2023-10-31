While trick-or-treating this Halloween, here’s how to protect children with allergies from anaphylaxis

“Those severe memories now cause some fear,” Dave said. “We don’t worry that he is going to forget to look at the labels, we know he experiences a little anxiety but just enough to keep him on his toes.”

Because of those experiences, trick-or-treating on Halloween has always been a “mega-source of anxiety” for Mateo, Dave, 49, said.

Mateo Kramer, a 13-year-old from Jamaica Plain, is severely allergic to tree nuts, Dave Kramer, his father said. He has experienced anaphylaxis twice before after eating packaged foods that Dave said did not have the label, ‘contains nuts’ on their packaging.

When Mateo was trick-or-treating at a young age, his parents taught him to tell his neighbors, “I have a nut allergy” when they offer him candy. And now that Mateo is older, he carries his EpiPen “like a security blanket,” wherever he goes, Dave said.

Dr. Aaron Bornstein, a pediatrician at Middleboro Pediatrics, said that common symptoms of anaphylaxis include chest tightness, swelling around the face or lips, vomiting, feeling light headed or fainting, and most commonly, skin rash or difficulty breathing.

In severe cases, anaphylaxis can affect the the lungs or the heart, according to Dr. Joyce Hsu, director of quality and safety in the Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Here are some tips from local health professionals on how parents can keep their kids who have food allergies safe from experiencing anaphylaxis this Halloween:

Make sure your child is carrying their medicine

Children who have food allergies should carry epinephrine autoinjectors, like an EpiPen, with them while trick-or-treating.

It is important that all children, regardless of whether or not they have a severe food allergy, be accompanied by a trusted adult when trick-or-treating. If a child does have a severe food allergy, the adult who is accompanying them should know how to use an epinephrine autoinjector.

“At a minimum, kids should be carrying their EpiPens on them when they’re trick-or-treating,” Bornstein said. “You can’t be away from an EpiPen when you need it.”

Make Halloween about more than candy

While trick-or-treating is a quintessential part of Halloween for many families, Margaret Vallen, primary allergist at New England Food Allergy Treatment Center, said that parents should try to make the holiday about more than treats.

Vallen said that when parents ask her if she has allergy-friendly ideas for how they can celebrate Halloween, she recommends making the holiday about costumes and festive games rather than candy.

“Have a party at your house and have a costume contest or have a scavenger hunt though your yard; those can be nice things for families with food allergies,” Vallen said.

Read the fine print

Candy wrappers aren’t always easy to navigate — reading that something is ‘processed in a facility that also processes nuts’ may be fatal for someone with a severe food allergy, like Mateo, but might not affect someone whose allergy is less severe.

“When it comes to Halloween, my wife and I screen everything and check the ingredients,” Dave said. “If it says ‘processed in a facility that also processes nuts,’ it’s out of the question for us, we don’t let Mateo eat those foods.”

Families should have a plan with their doctor for what products to avoid and what products are safe for their child to consume.

“Make sure you read all the labels, and any food that is not safe, swap it with something else,” Vallen said. “If you’re unsure, just don’t let them have it.”

Make a game out of taking away unsafe candy

Dave said that when him and Mateo would come home from trick-or-treating, they would sort through his candy together and make a pile of treats that contain tree nuts to give away to other children who don’t have food allergies.

Hsu said to make swapping candy a game for children who are food-allergic so that taking away candy is not upsetting.

“Make it a game; your kids gets all this candy, but they get to come home and exchange the treats for other things like toys or stickers,” Hsu said.

Carry a stash of allergen-safe candy when going door-to-door

For children who enjoy snacking along their trick-or-treating route, Bornstein recommended that parents or accompanying adults bring a stash of allergen-safe candy along for the trip. This way, parents can be sure that their child is only going to eat candy that is safe for them to consume.

“The whole point of Halloween is to have fun and for kids with food allergies, not being able to eat some of the things you’re faced with can be a disappointment,” he said.

Encourage your child to not eat while trick-or-treating

To best avoid anaphylaxis, parents should tell their children to not eat the candy they are given while trick-or-treating. This way, parents can sort through their child’s candy when they return home on Halloween night and take away anything that is unsafe.

“For prevention, parents should be telling kids to not eat anything that they get until they get home and parents have checked its ingredients,” Hsu said.

Keep your eye out for teal pumpkins

Keep an eye out for teal pumpkins on doorsteps — they’re part of the Teal Pumpkin Project. The teal pumpkins symbolize that a house offers non-food items or allergy-friendly treats for children who have allergies.

Tiffany Leon, assistant director of training and professional programs at Food Allergy Research Education, a Virginia-based nonprofit that started the TPP, said that people can buy teal pumpkin-shaped bowls at over 7,000 CVS Pharmacies nation-wide to participate in the TPP.

Dave said that the TPP has been a helpful tool to keep Mateo safe on Halloween.

“We want to create a safer, more inclusive Halloween,” Leon said “You can give out glow bracelets, stickers, playing cards, or bubbles as Halloween treats instead of popular candies so that kids with food allergies or medically restricted diets can partake in the holiday.”

Vallen said that by participating in the TPP, people can show their neighbors who have food allergies their support.

“The Teal Pumpkin Project is inclusive for the food-allergic families,” she said. “It’s nice for parents to see that people are supporting their children who have allergies.”

Maggie Scales can be reached at maggie.scales@globe.com. Follow her @scales_maggie.