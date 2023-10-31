Involuntary commitments can be a vital lifeline for mental health, but patients’ rights must be considered

But the rights of the patient to forgo treatment must be weighed against the effects on society if a patient is left untreated, according to Dr. Joseph Stoklosa, the clinical director at McLean Hospital’s Psychotic Disorders Division and an assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

Amid revelations that an Army reservist was sent to a mental health hospital in New York against his will a few months before committing a mass shooting in Maine last week, clinicians Tuesday said an involuntary commitment can be a lifeline to treatment for a patient in danger of hurting themselves or other people.

“Involuntary care is sometimes necessary, and can be life-saving, but also can fracture relationships and disincentivize someone from continuing [their] care,” Stoklosa said. “It is a balance in every decision — between infringing on someone’s human rights versus allowing someone to suffer with a treatable condition.”

On July 16, Robert R. Card II was evaluated by a psychologist at the Keller Army Community Hospital in West Point, N.Y., and sent to the Four Winds Hospital in Katonah for treatment and evaluation, according to a Sept. 15 police report released by the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department.

Robert Lanier, a spokesperson for the Keller Army Community Hospital, said in an interview that Card’s evaluation and subsequent hospitalization were both involuntary, Lanier said.

“As part of the evaluation, it was recommended that he receive further care, but we don’t have that particular care at our facility,” Lanier said. “So he was then transferred to a facility that could provide him the care he needed.”

Across the country, about 58 million Americans suffer from mental illness, and the vast majority are not violent, said Dr. Kenan Penaskovic, the vice chair for clinical affairs for the department of psychiatry at UNC Medical Center.

Many people don’t voluntarily seek care due to the ongoing stigma around mental illness.

“Stigma still continues to be a big hurdle, so people are more reluctant to identify mental illness and seek treatment for it, then they would have [for] a physical illness,” Penaskovic said.

Documents released this week by Maine authorities show that members of Card’s family, including his former wife and 18-year-old son, went to law enforcement with their concerns about his mental health and possession of guns, months before the mass shooting.

Still, families may also be reluctant to seek help for a loved one, particularly if police become involved, said Greg Marley, the senior clinical director of suicide prevention at the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Maine.

“Unfortunately, what that means is sometimes they delay until things get really bad before anybody’s called,” he said.

Laws around involuntary admissions can differ in every state, but they share some basic criteria — including a diagnosis for a mental illness, and because of that condition, an increased risk of harm to a patient or other people, according to Marley.

“They need to make sure they’re ruling out medical concerns, then they need to be able to certify that the person has a mental illness, and that because of the illness, [it] poses that likelihood of harm,” he said.

In the case of Card, the reservist had traveled with his unit to Camp Smith, N.Y., for annual training on July 15, according to a separate statement from Army spokesperson Bryce Dubee.

At the time of the training, Card had been hearing voices calling him a pedophile and other insults, the report said. Card accused his fellow soldiers of calling him a pedophile and other insults, and locked himself inside his hotel room, the report said.

The next day, Card’s fellow soldiers took him to be evaluated at the army hospital, and he was transported that day to Four Winds, the report said.

Four Winds Hospital offers inpatient and outpatient mental health treatment services for children, adolescents, and adults, according to its website.

Hospital officials did not respond to repeated requests for comment Tuesday.

Seeking an involuntary commitment has its own challenges. Stoklosa said it is not a finish line, and often is only the beginning of a patient’s mental health treatment.

“Much of my experience is that families will do anything to help their loved one . . . but are at times disappointed that the result is not as quick or as profound as they may be hoping for,” Stoklosa said.

And when a patient leaves a hospital setting, they may need continued care, including therapy or medications, said Penaskovic.

“The challenge really is when it’s outpatient in the community, do we have the range of services that somebody needs?” he said.













