Investigation into Maine shootings continues as new revelations emerge about law enforcement’s attention to gunman

The investigation into Card, an Army reservist who was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Lisbon, , Friday night, is expected to continue as authorities, and the public, try to unravel what motivated him to shoot and kill 18 civilians, and injure at least a dozen more, at a Lewiston bowling alley and a nearby bar last Wednesday.

New developments emerged late Monday night about Robert R. Card II after a Maine sheriff’s department released documents detailing contacts between law enforcement and Card’s family in the months leading up to the devastating mass shooting he carried out in Lewiston.

The documents released by the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department show serious concerns were raised by Card’s family and a fellow soldier about his mental health, firearms he possessed, and threats he reportedly made to attack the Saco, Maine, base where he trained.

Card stepped into Just-In-Time Recreation with a long gun Wednesday night and opened fire before moving down the road to Schemengees Bar and Grille and continued shooting.

The documents released by Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry show Card’s family approached officials months before the shooting.

In May, Card’s ex-wife and his 18-year-old son told law enforcement they were worried about his deteriorating mental health and signs of paranoia, including hearing voices. They said he had recently picked up 10-15 guns that were stored at his brother’s house, according to an incident report included in the documents released Monday.

The records also showed a US Army Reserve official had alerted the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department about Card’s erratic behavior and said a fellow reservist had expressed that he feared Card might “snap and commit a mass shooting.”

Merry released the records hours after Maine Governor Janet Mills appeared at a press conference that turned contentious as she declined to answer reporters’ about how and when law enforcement became aware of Card and any potential threats tied to him. She said questions about Card’s prior warning signs would be answered “in due course” and that she has “great faith” in Maine’s public safety department to carry out a thorough investigation.

