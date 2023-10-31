Maine mass shooter was involuntarily committed to Army hospital, military says

Robert Lanier, a spokesperson for the Keller, said in an interview that Card underwent the evaluation at the facility and was then transferred directly to Four Winds.

On July 16, Robert R. Card II was evaluated by a psychologist at the Keller Army Community Hospital in West Point, N.Y., and sent to the Four Winds Hospital in Katonah, N.Y., for treatment and evaluation, according to a Sept. 15 police report released by the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department.

The Army reservist who murdered 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, last week was ordered to be involuntarily committed to a New York mental health facility in July, after he underwent a wellness evaluation at an Army hospital, a military spokesperson said Tuesday.

Advertisement

Card’s evaluation and subsequent hospitalization were both involuntary, Lanier said.

“As part of the evaluation, it was recommended that he receive further care, but we don’t have that particular care at our facility,” Lanier said. “So he was then transferred to a facility that could provide him the care he needed.”

Four Winds Hospital in Katonah offers inpatient and outpatient mental health treatment services for children, adolescents, and adults, according to its website.

Hospital officials did not respond to repeated requests for comment Tuesday.

Card had traveled with his Army Reserve unit to Camp Smith, N.Y., for annual training on July 15, according to a separate statement from Army spokesperson Bryce Dubee. Card had been spending time with fellow soldiers at their hotel, and had gone to a convenience store for beer, according to the police report, which included an account from a member of Card’s unit. At the time of the training, Card had been hearing voices calling him a pedophile and other insults, the report said.

Card accused three fellow soldiers of calling him a pedophile, and then “said he would take care of it,” the report said.

Advertisement

Card got into the face of one soldier, shoved him, and told him to stop calling him a pedophile. They got their beer, and headed back to the hotel. But Card’s behavior appeared to puzzle his fellow soldiers.

“Several times on the ride back Card said he would take care of it. When pressed about what he meant that Card didn’t respond,” the report said.

Two of the soldiers present were Maine police officers, one an Oxford County sheriff and the other an Androscoggin county deputy, the report said. Once the soldiers returned to the hotel, Card locked himself in his room and would not answer the door, the report said.

On July 16, a group of soldiers were able to get into the room and make contact with Card, who told them he wanted people to stop talking about him. Card also tried slamming the door in a fellow soldier’s face and told them to leave him alone.

The soldiers took Card to the base hospital where he was evaluated, then sent to Four Winds, the report said. Card remained at Four Winds for 14 days and was then released, according to the police report.

Dubee said Card returned home Aug. 3. The Army directed Card to not have a weapon while on military duty, handle ammunition, or participate in live-fire activity. He was also declared “non-deployable” and his company commander was notified of the restrictions, the statement said.

The Army “made multiple attempts” to contact Card in the months following the events at the training session in New York, the statement said, but did not include details.

Advertisement

On Sept. 15, Card’s unit requested the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office conduct a health and welfare check on him, the statement said.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.