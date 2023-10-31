Report about Maine gunman raises question: Does hearing loss play a role in psychosis?

“Most people with hearing loss do not have mental illness,” Blazer said Tuesday, but hearing difficulties can raise the risk of certain psychiatric disorders.

To learn more about the relationship between hearing impairment and psychosis, the Globe consulted Dr. Dan G. Blazer, professor emeritus of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Duke University School of Medicine.

A police report detailing family members’ concerns about Robert Card, the Lewiston gunman, mentions that his paranoia and anger seem to have started around the same time he got hearing aids, raising questions about whether hearing loss can play a role in psychosis.

The three disorders most commonly affected are dementia in the elderly, depression, and psychosis, said Blazer, who in 2018 published a review article about hearing loss and mental illness and who led a 2016 report on hearing health care from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine.

There is no evidence that a normal person who suffers hearing loss can suddenly become psychotic as a result, Blazer said. But in someone who already tends toward paranoid thinking, a hearing loss combined with other life events can lead them into psychosis, he said.

“There’s no question that the hearing impairment can tip the balance of the scales that lead someone to start acting much more irrationally than they might if they did not have a hearing problem,” Blazer said. “It’s an interactive process.”

For example, people who are paranoid “interpret things that are said to them in odd ways,” he said. “Hearing loss means you may be hearing some words in a conversation, but you don’t hear all of them.” In piecing together these conversation fragments, a person might give them an unintended twist.

“If somebody has a tendency toward paranoid thinking, this just adds to it,” Blazer said.

Although Card reportedly had hearing aids, that doesn’t mean he was wearing them, Blazer noted. It’s very common for people who get hearing aids to leave them in the drawer because they don’t work as expected, he said.

Hearing loss can contribute to depression by adding to a person’s feeling of isolation. With dementia, “hearing loss may contribute to the biological problems that lead to dementia and cognitive impairment,” he said. There is some evidence the progress of dementia can be slowed with hearing aids, which stimulate the brain, he said.

Many mental health clinicians do not notice hearing problems in the quiet of their offices and are not trained to detect hearing loss, Blazer said.

“One lesson that can be learned is that we need to pay attention to hearing problems in our country more than we are,” he said. “Bad things happen to individuals with hearing loss other than the fact that they can’t hear.”













Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her @felicejfreyer.