Healey, promising more compassion, overhauls state’s guidelines for pardons, commutations

Healey, for example, said she would consider a person’s “maturity” at the time the crime was committed, nodding to research about brain development and its impact on behavior. And in a break from the guidelines issued by former governor Charlie Baker, Healey said while she will give “significant consideration” to those who accept responsibility for their crimes, she will not hold it against those who don’t, including those who have appealed or challenged their convictions.

Healey’s newly released framework is intended to help guide those seeking clemency, and signal the Democrat’s willingness to not only wield clemency earlier and more often than her predecessors but consider a variety of different circumstances in doing so.

Vowing to inject more “compassion” into clemency, Governor Maura Healey said Tuesday she’ll weigh a a host of factors, including racial disparities, a person’s sexual identity, and a person’s age when they were convicted of a crime, when considering requests for pardons or commutations, marking a major expansion from past guidelines.

Healey, a former civil rights attorney, on Tuesday also recommended two pardons, pushing to 13 the number of people who she has sought clemency during her first year in office.

Advertisement

She is seeking a pardon for Eric Nada, an Oregon man and psychologist who was convicted of selling heroin in the mid-1990s when he was in his early 20s, as well as Robert Miller, of Reading, who was convicted of counterfeiting licenses 30 years ago and now is the chief executive of a renewable energy company he founded.

The Governor’s Council, which vets the governor’s recommendations, approved each of Healey’s other 11.

“Clemency is an important executive tool that can be used to soften the harsher edges of our criminal justice system,” Healey said in a statement, adding that she intends to consider not only individual circumstances but also “the role of systemic biases.”

Advertisement

In her seven-page guidelines, Healey said she would use clemency for a variety of reasons, including whether to “address miscarriage of justice,” including taking into account the “persistence of racial disparities, and their root causes.”

Healey, the state’s first openly gay governor, said she intends to also consider whether a person is LGBTQ+, as well as a survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, or human trafficking, whether weighing a request for a commutation, or whether to releasing an applicant from an active sentence.

“[Those] who are LGBTQ+ are often at heightened risk of harm and experience additional trauma while incarcerated,” the guidelines state.

Governors in recent years have taken steps to make it easier for those convicted of crimes to be eligible for clemency. Former governor Deval Patrick, for example, reduced the time a person’s record had to be clean to be eligible from 15 years to 10 in felony cases and from 10 years to five in misdemeanor cases. Baker and Healey have adopted similar structures.

But it has not always translated to waves of clemency approvals. Patrick, a Democrat, recommended just four pardons and one commutation, all in the final weeks of his second term. Baker, a Republican, left office this year having 15 pardons approved by the Governor’s Council, in addition to three commutations for men serving life sentences for murder — all done in his final year. He also was the first Massachusetts governor in a quarter-century to commute the life sentence of someone convicted of murder.

Advertisement

Baker, in some instances, also used more narrow guidelines than what Healey has now released. He said, for example, he would “rarely” grant clemency to those who did not accept responsibility for the crime for which they were convicted, and considered a pending appeal to be “inconsistent” with that.

Healey is taking a different tact. “Petitioners who maintain their innocence, like other petitioners, shall be eligible for clemency as the circumstances warrant,” her guidelines read.

Healey aides said she was the first governor since William Weld in 1991 to recommend a pardon in their first elected year. Her 13 recommendations also represent the most in a governor’s first year since 1983, when Michael Dukakis recommended 49 pardons and four commutations, according to Healey’s office.

Healey said during her campaign last year that she also intended to “move to pardon” those convicted of simple marijuana possession, though she has yet to take widespread action and her guidelines do not specifically address it. They do, however, leave open the possibility of supplemental guidelines “to address specific issues.”

Patricia Garin, the co-director of the Northeastern School of Law’s Prisoners’ Rights Clinic, praised Healey’s framework in a statement released by the governor’s office, calling them a “reliable way to address unfairness” in the criminal justice system.

“It appears,” Garin said, “that we may finally have a governor who has the courage to get smart on crime.”

Advertisement

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.