Nine protesters arrested after several officers assaulted in Cambridge, police say

The crowd started to throw “smoke pellets,” eggs, and other things at officers and the building, police said. An officer was knocked to the ground and another was hit in the chest, police said.

About 200 people were protesting peacefully outside of Elbit Systems until some moved past some barricades around 11:15 a.m., police said in a statement.

Nine protesters were arrested on disorderly conduct charges on Monday after several police officers were assaulted at a demonstration outside the Cambridge office of an Israeli defense contractor, police said.

As the crowd “became more combative” an officer used pepper spray on the group, according to police.

“As officers attempted to place numerous people under arrest for defacing the building, the group became hostile and assaulted the officers,” police said.

Seven of the nine people who were arrested are facing additional charges. They are expected to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court on Tuesday, according to police.

“Their actions created an extremely hazardous situation for everybody present,” police said.

A representative for the protesters couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Eliza Sathler, 26, of Revere, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, throwing an incendiary device, and resisting arrest, police said. Pearl Delaney Moore, 29, of Boston, is charged with assault and battery on a police officer and police officer interference.

Calla M. Walsh, 19, of Cambridge, Sophie Ross, 22, of Great Barrington, and Vera Van De Seyp, 30, of Somerville are charged with vandalizing property, police said.

Michael Eden, 27, of Cambridge, and Evan Aldred Fournier-Swire, 19, of Bristol, R.I., are charged with resisting arrest.

Willow Ross Carretero Chavez, 21, of Somerville and Molly Wexler-Romig, 33, of Boston are charged with disorderly conduct.

Elbit Systems Cambridge office has been the site of several protests, along with vandalism and property destruction, since the Israel-Hamas war began Oct. 7, police said.

Elbit Systems Cambridge Innovation Center opened in 2021 and is a part of Elbit Systems of America, which is owned by the international company Elbit Systems, based in Haifa, Israel, according to their website. They develop and supply a variety of homeland security, defense and commercial aviation products for air, land and navy systems, the website said.

While the protest was peaceful, police blocked off the road for the safety of the protesters, police said.

“Cambridge Police Officers remain committed to providing ample space and opportunities for protestors to engage in freedom of speech,” police said.





Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.