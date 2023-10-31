5 things to know about the gunman in the months leading up to Maine shootings

On Monday, newly released documents from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s office , which the Globe obtained through a public records request, provided some key details about the apparent deterioration of Card’s mental health and how it was repeatedly documented over time.

In the months before Robert Card went on a shooting rampage in Lewiston, Maine, that killed 18 people, he had exhibited a pattern of erratic behavior, warning signs that were reported by his family and military officials to law enforcement.

Card’s relatives contacted the sheriff’s office in May after they noticed that his mental health appeared to be declining and they became concerned about his access to guns.

Card’s teenage son told authorities that he first noticed that his father was “starting to claim that people were saying things about him” in January and that it appeared that he was hearing voices and experiencing paranoia, according to a report from the sheriff’s department.

Card’s former wife told authorities that Card, an Army reservist, had recently picked up 10 to 15 guns that had been stored at his brother’s house, the report stated.

On May 4, Card’s former wife told authorities that when relatives visited Card at his home the night before, he “allegedly answered the door with a gun” and “was talking about people outside casing his house.” Still, family members said the meeting “went very well” and that he had “agreed to go see a doctor about the paranoia and voices he is hearing.”

Card was hearing voices

In September, the US Army Reserve warned that Card was showing signs of mental illness and that one of his fellow Army reservists had expressed concern that he was “going to snap and commit a mass shooting.”

In a letter written by an unnamed official, the Army Reserve said that Card had been “hearing voices calling him a pedophile” and other insults.

The letter detailed an incident on July 15 when Card was at West Point and hanging out with other soldiers at a hotel. Card got into an altercation with another soldier when they went to a convenience store to get some beer, the letter stated.

“In the parking lot Card accused three of them of calling him a pedophile and said he would take care of it,” the letter stated. “One of the soldiers who has been friends with Card for a long time was there. Card got in his face, shoved him, and told him to stop calling him a pedophile ... several times on the ride back Card said he would take care of it. When pressed about what he meant by that, Card didn’t respond.” When they returned to the hotel, Card locked himself in his room and refused to answer the door, the letter stated.

The letter also detailed another incident in which Card punched a soldier he was friends with. That soldier reported that “Card said he has guns and is going to shoot up the drill center at Saco [Maine] and other places,” the letter stated.

In the letter, the military official described Card as “one of my senior firearms instructors.”

“I would rather err on the side of caution with regards to Card since he is a capable marksman and, if he should set his mind to carry out the threats made to [the soldier], he would be able to do it,” the official warned.

Card stayed two weeks in a mental health facility

The morning after the incident at the hotel in July, the Army Reserve official said they were able to get a key to Card’s room and make contact with him.

“Card said he wanted people to stop talking about him,” the letter stated. “I told him no one was talking about him and everyone here was his friend. Card told me to leave him alone and tried to slam the door in my face. One of the soldiers stopped the door from closing with his foot. I decided, after talking with my commander, that Card needed to be evaluated.”

Card was seen at a base hospital by a psychologist who determined that he needed further treatment. He was then taken to a psychiatric hospital in Bedford, N.Y.

“During the four hours I was with Card he never spoke,” the unnamed official stated in the letter. “Just stared through me without blinking.”

Card spent 14 days at the facility and was released.

“To my knowledge he has not sought any more treatment since being released,” the official wrote.

Card’s Army Reserve unit asked the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a wellness check on him in September. When a deputy went to Card’s home in Bowdoin on Sept. 15 Card was not there, and the sheriff’s office sent an alert known as a “File 6″ to other law enforcement agencies.

The next morning, a Sagadahoc County deputy and a deputy from Kennebec County went to Card’s home and saw his car was there. A deputy knocked on the door. No one answered but the authorities reported they could hear him inside. “Card could be heard moving around inside the trailer but would not answer the door,” the report stated.

At that point, the deputies left Card’s home. “Due to being in a very disadvantageous position we decided to back away,” the report said.

On Sept. 17, a deputy contacted Card’s brother, who said he would try to secure any guns Card had access to. The deputy asked the family to call back if they believed that Card posed a risk to himself or others.

“I was able to confirm that he was able to get his brother’s guns, however they were in [a] gun safe that the family has access to at the Card farm,” the report stated. Card’s brother “said he would work with his dad to get the guns moved somewhere else. [He] also stated that he would try to and work with Robert to make sure he does not have any other firearms.”

Card suffered from hearing loss

Card’s brother told authorities that “all of Robert’s paranoia/anger started around the same time he got hearing aids” for the first time in February. “I thought this was an odd coincidence and did some online research,” a deputy sheriff wrote in the report. “I found that hearing loss induced mental illness is a documented condition that can project itself in paranoid behavior. This may be coincidence or not.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.