Newly released documents detail timeline ahead of Lewiston, Maine, shootings

Merry said Card’s son, Colby, and ex-wife, Cara, contacted the school resource officer at Mount Ararat High School in Topsham in May. It was the first in a series of warning signs that Card, a 40-year-old Army Reservist, was acting erratically.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry, the chief law enforcement officer in Bowdoin, Maine, where Card’s extended family resides, released a statement and records Monday that he said details the contacts between his deputies and Card and Card’s relatives. Governor Janet Mills has promised other agencies will follow Merry’s lead and release records about Card.

In the months before the worst mass shooting in Maine’s history , family and colleagues of gunman Robert R. Card II, along with Army Reserve officials, reported concerns on numerous occasions about his mental status and ready access to guns.

Here is a timeline of events over the ensuing months, based on information provided by Merry, the US Army, and public statements by Maine officials since Oct. 25, when Card shot and killed 18 people and wounded 13 others in a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston.

May

May 3: A Sagadahoc County sheriff’s deputy meets with Colby and Cara at the high school, where they share concerns about Card’s mental health. Colby said he first noticed his father’s mental health decline in January. His father began to believe that people were saying derogatory things about him, including being a pedohile. Colby said he believed his father was hearing voices.

Cara said she “is very worried” about Colby spending time with his father and that Card recently picked up 10 to 15 guns from his brother’s home, where they had been stored. Cara asked that Card not be told that his family had contacted law enforcement out of concern for his well-being.

The deputy contacts the administrator of the 3rd Battalion 304 Training Group at the Army Reserve Center in Saco, where Card is assigned, and shares what his family had reported. The Army official also reported having “considerable concern” for Card and the deputy wrote in a report that it “sounded like they may be aware of his recent mental health decline.”

The deputy contacts Card’s brother, Ryan, who said the family has had concerns about Card’s mental status since the start of the year, particularly in February after he started using a pair of hearing aids and became increasingly angry and paranoid. The deputy noted that some research suggested a link between hearing loss and mental illness.

Ryan Card declines the deputy’s offer to speak with Card.

“Ryan thought the presence of a police officer may exacerbate the conversation,” the deputy wrote.

May 4: The deputy contacts Card’s former wife and says that Card’s Army Reserve commanders are aware of the disquieting change in his mental status. Cara shares that she and Robert’s sister-in-law, Nicole Card, visited Card at his trailer the night of May 3.

Robert answered the door with a gun “talking about people outside casing his house,” Cara Card said. But she said the conversation went “very well” and that had had agreed to “see a doctor about the paranoia and voices he is hearing.” Cara said that she and Nicole Card, a nurse, would make sure Card received medical help.

On the same day, Robert’s command sergeant told the deputy that he planned to “sit down with Robert in the near future and see if they could get him to open up about what has been going on. I specifically warned about the fact Robert had allegedly answered the door with a gun” the day before, the deputy wrote.

July

July 15: Card and his Army Reserve unit are at Camp Smith, a training facility in Cortlandt, N.Y. Card, who is with one of his closest friends, gets into a fight with three other soldiers in a parking lot of a convenience store. He accuses them of calling him a pedophile and tells them he will “take care of it.” He returns to his motel room and locks himself inside.

July 16: Card’s commanding officers and fellow soldiers get the key to his room and after speaking with him decide he needs a mental health evaluation. Card is taken to the US Military Academy at West Point hospital where he is seen by a psychologist and determined to need further treatment. He is transferred to the Four Winds Psychiatric Hospital in Katonah, N.Y., for treatment and evaluation. He spends 14 days at the facility before being released. It is not known if he received any further care.

August

August 3: Card goes to a Auburn gun shop to pick up a silencer he had ordered from another company, ABC News reported. He was required to fill out a federal firearms form that asked if he had recently been hospitalized for a mental health concern.

Robert checked the box and staff at the store refused to sell him the silencer, store owner Rick LaChapelle, president of the Lewiston City Council, told ABC News. Robert said he would contact his attorney and left the store without incident, LaChapelle said.

September

September 15: Card’s Army Reserve commanders contact the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department and requested a well-being check on him. The call was made after Card punched a friend, a fellow reservist, on the way home from a casino after the friend told him to “knock it off because he was going to get into trouble talking about shooting up places and people.”

The friend quotes Card as saying that he “has guns and is going to shoot up the drill center at Saco and other places.”

A deputy tries to contact Card and visits the trailer where his motorcycle and jet ski are parked and conclude that is his current home. No one was home, the deputy wrote.

September 16: Around 8:45 a.m., the deputy returns to Card’s trailer. Given the concerns about Card’s mental status, and the description by his commanders as a top marksman, the deputy waits for backup to arrive from the Kennebec County sheriff’s department. It takes 45 minutes for backup to arrive. A white Subaru Outback is parked outside the trailer.

“Card could be heard moving around inside the trailer but would not answer the door. Due to being in a very disadvantageous position we decided to back away,” the deputy wrote in a report.

Army Reserve Capt. Jeremy Reamer, Saco Reserve unit commander, tells the deputy Card no longer has access to firearms through his military service. Reamer also reported that Ryan Card, prompted by the Army Reserve, had “retrieved the personal weapons belonging to Card.”

Reamer told the deputy that Card is known to self-isolate for a period of time but eventually comes out of it. He said the Army has been trying to get Card to retire but in a way that he would “get some mental health treatment.” Reamer tells the deputy the best course is to leave Card alone for the time being.

September 17: The deputy speaks with Ryan Card, who confirms ”he was able to get his brother’s guns” but that Card had access to the safe they were being held in at the Card family farm, which is also in Bowdoin. Ryan Card said he and his father would work to move the guns elsewhere and try to ensure Card didn’t have access to any other guns. Ryan Card warns the deputy that “his brother answers door of his trailer usually with a handgun out of view from the person outside.”

Merry said his department had no further interaction with Card until Oct. 25, when his department joined in the massive manhunt that ended when Card’s body was found inside a shed at a Lisbon business. He had shot himself to death, authorities said.

Investigators recovered three firearms after Card’s death and ballistic testing is underway to determine which of the weapons were used in the mass killings, according to Maine State Police. Officials said they found a Ruger SFAR Rifle, a version of an assault rifle, a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle, a version of the AR-15 assault rifle, and a Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun.

James M. Ferguson, special agent in charge at the Boston office of the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said last week that some of the firearms recovered during the investigation were “purchased very recently, and some of them years and years ago.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe. Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her @vgmac.