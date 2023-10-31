US Senators Susan Collins and Angus King honor Lewiston shooting victims on Senate floor

Both senators stood in front of a poster displaying photos of the 18 people who were killed.

“Tonight, my colleague and I simply want to remember the people that lost their lives last Wednesday night in Lewiston, Maine,” said King, who posted video of their remarks on X.

US Senators Angus King and Susan Collins of Maine took to the Senate floor on Tuesday evening to remember the 18 victims of the Lewiston mass shooting.

King, a former governor, recognized Maine as a “big small town” where people know and care for each other.

“A week ago there was a tear in the fabric of our community,” he said, speaking of gunman Robert R. Card II who killed 18 and injured 13 others after he opened fire at a restaurant and bowling alley on Oct. 25.

Collins, who spoke after King, called the days after the shooting “dark and difficult.”

On Wednesday, Lewiston will host “An Act Kindness and Gratitude Day” to recognize the efforts of first responders, healthcare workers, businesses, and other community members who responded to the tragedy, Collins said.

“The city intends for this to be an annual occasion for the community to come together and celebrate the spirit of kindness and unity, which characterizes our wonderful state,” she said.

She echoed King’s sentiment, saying that Maine was a close-knit state. She said that one of her legislative staffers in Lewiston knew nine people who died in the shooting.

Collins pointed to the phrase “Lewiston Strong” while acknowledging the pain felt in the community.

“It is my hope that they will find solace and strength in knowing that they are in the hearts of so many,” Collins said of those mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Together, the senators read the names of the 18 victims followed by a description of each person.

During her speech, Collins held up her hand with the American Sign Language symbol for “I love you,” and said it was taught to her by one of the family members whose relative was killed playing corn hole at Schemengees Bar and Grille.

In reference to those who died in the shooting, Collins said, “In their memory, let us support one another during this difficult grieving period, and hope for brighter days.”

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.