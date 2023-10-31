FBI director: US must be vigilant on threats amid Israel-Hamas war

Lawmakers peppered Wray with questions about what his agents were doing in the wake of the Oct. 7 multipronged attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians and military outposts, and the subsequent Israeli military strikes in Gaza. He said the FBI has ramped up efforts to share intelligence with local law enforcement.

"This is not a time for panic, but it is a time for vigilance," Wray told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee at a hearing about threats to the nation that also included testimony from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray told US lawmakers Tuesday that the ongoing Israel-Hamas war could inspire violence in the United States, a warning that comes as agents are tracking an increase in threats to Jewish, Muslim, and Arab people in this country.

"We assess that the actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration the likes of which we haven't seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate years ago," Wray said, noting that in recent weeks, foreign terrorist groups have called for attacks against Americans and the West.

A key area of concern is so-called lone wolf suspects who are not part of any organization but may be inspired to lash out in reaction to the conflict. Wray added that the FBI has multiple active investigations into individuals associated with Hamas, the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip and has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and others.

"We have kept our sights on Hamas," Wray said.

Historically, hate crimes have tended to be underreported, and Wray said some of the increase in threats logged in recent weeks is due to more people contacting authorities when they see or hear something alarming: "The American people are reporting more tips to us."

On Monday, Justice Department officials announced that a Nevada man had been arrested for making threats to a US senator. Authorities allege that John Anthony Miller, 43, left profanity-laced voicemails railing against Israeli actions in the Middle East and threatening the lawmaker. Court papers did not identify the target of those threats, but it was Jacky Rosen, a Nevada Democrat, according to a staffer.

Rosen, who is Jewish, questioned Wray at Tuesday's hearing but did not specifically mention the case in which she was the alleged victim.

The director noted that one particularly disturbing element of the threats made against Jewish people is that many types of extremists, from the far left to the far right, exhibit strains of antisemitism. While Jewish people make up about 2.4 percent of the US population, threats to Jewish people account for roughly 60 percent of religion-based hate crimes.

In an interview with The Washington Post last week, the FBI’s assistant director of partner engagement, Robert J. Contee III, said the agency is intensifying its information-sharing “and making sure that things don’t slip through the cracks.” On Friday, Contee and other top FBI officials spoke by phone with more than 2,400 local police department heads — including leaders of university police forces — to urge them to take each reported threat seriously.

When Mayorkas testified at Tuesday’s hearing, Republican senators focused many of their questions on illegal crossings at the Mexico border, asking whether terrorist groups could seek to infiltrate the country by sneaking across the southern border.

Mayorkas said border crossers who pose a national security threat are the Department of Homeland Security’s highest priority and the department typically detains those individuals and seeks to deport them. Customs and Border Protection officials said in an emailed statement during the hearing that they have “seen no indication of Hamas-directed foreign fighters seeking to make entry into the United States.”

In other testimony before the Senate, the nation’s top military and diplomatic leaders urged an increasingly divided Congress to send immediate aid to Israel and Ukraine, arguing that broad support for the assistance would signal US strength to adversaries worldwide.

The testimony from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the Senate Appropriations Committee came as the administration’s massive $105 billion emergency aid request for conflicts in the two countries encountered roadblocks.

While there is bipartisan support in the Democratic-led Senate for aid to both Ukraine and Israel, the request faces deep problems in the Republican-led House. New Speaker Mike Johnson has proposed focusing on Israel alone, and slashing money for the Internal Revenue Service to pay for it.

As the congressional divisions deepen, Blinken and Austin warned that the consequences of failing to help Ukraine in its war with Russia and Israel as it strikes back against Hamas would be dire. Inaction, they said, would threaten the security of the United States and the rest of the world.

“We now stand at a moment where many are again making the bet that the United States is too divided or distracted at home to stay the course,” Blinken said. “That is what is at stake.”

Austin said that if the United States fails to lead, “the cost and the threats to the United States will only grow. We must not give our friends, our rivals, or our foes any reason to doubt America’s resolve.”

President Biden has requested $14.3 billion for Israel, $61.4 billion to support Ukraine, $9.1 billion for humanitarian efforts in Gaza and elsewhere, and $7.4 billion for the Indo-Pacific, where the US is focused on countering China’s influence. Some of the Ukraine funding would go toward replenishing domestic stockpiles of weapons that have already been provided.

The White House has also requested around $14 billion to protect the US border. That money would be used to boost the number of border agents, install new inspection machines to detect fentanyl, and increase staffing for processing asylum cases.

But the House is trying to set aside much of Biden’s request for now to focus on a roughly $14.5 billion package for Israel. That plan faced immediate resistance among Senate Democrats — and put pressure on the Senate Republicans who support the Ukraine aid but are conscious of growing concerns about it within their party.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.