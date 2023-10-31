Super pac backing DeSantis said it was a ‘two-person race’ against Trump. Now it’s targeting Haley.

But recent campaign finance reports show the super PAC has shifted its strategy dramatically as a new threat has emerged to DeSantis’s lead over the second tier. As former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has risen above, or near, DeSantis in the polls, Never Back Down has poured more than $2.4 million toward defeating Haley in October alone.

WASHINGTON— For months, Never Back Down, the super PAC backing Governor Ron DeSantis, only bothered to spend money against Donald Trump, the frontrunner, insisting that the GOP primary race was nothing but a one-on-one match-up between the two Floridians.

Both candidates, of course, are still trailing Trump by at least 20 to 30 points in most state and national polls, but the fight to be the Trump alternative has only tightened as the primary limps into the final months before voters start casting their ballots.

“Clearly they see Haley gaining ground and eating into the DeSantis vote share, so instead of training their fire on Trump, they’re having to put out this very real fire as DeSantis’s inevitability as the alternative to Trump begins to wane,” said Ken Spain, a Republican strategist. “She’s eating into his vote share and they’re trying to put a stop to it as quickly as possible. Whether they’re going to be successful remains a very open question.”

It’s a sign, say strategists, of a new phase of the GOP primary, in which the campaigns and their supporters have started to move past introducing the candidates to voters and are focusing more on drawing distinctions.

From April through September, Never Back Down did not report any oppositional spending on anyone other than Trump, with the exception of one $29,000 digital-only video against Haley in April.

Never Back Down told The Globe in September that the primary was “a 2-person race between DeSantis and Trump,” making a point of noting that it hadn’t spent any money on TV on her, in response to an inquiry about whether it expected to do more spending against Haley.

After a widely-praised debate performance in Simi Valley, California, Haley’s campaign began to rise in the polls. That bump in popularity also translated into money with her campaign posting a fundraising haul of $8.2 million in the third quarter, her best, so far, of the year.

The most recent Never Back Down-funded attacks center on Haley’s foreign policy stances. Her service as ambassador to the United Nations for the Trump administration is a central part of Haley’s presidential campaign pitch to voters, particularly given the ongoing wars in Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas.

“Nikki Haley has a history of weakly flip flopping on critical issues and so far, she has never had to defend her actions,” said Kristin Davison, chief operating officer of Never Back Down, in a statement to the Globe earlier this month. “She’s provided an opportunity with her own missteps to fully expose her record versus her rhetoric. She will not be able to survive that.”

Never Back Down was given an opportunity to provide more details about the spending last week. In a statement, Never Back Down did not address why it had changed course now.

DeSantis’s own fundraising and polling numbers have fallen as he’s scrambled to reset his campaign— the latest Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll has him tied with Haley for second place at 16% among likely Republican caucus goers. He’s recently focused a large chunk of his resources on Iowa hoping that a win in that early state could bring back much-needed momentum.

Never Back Down as a Super PAC cannot directly coordinate with DeSantis’s campaign. Yet it has served as a lifeline for the candidate, often hosting events that feature DeSantis as a special guest and reportedly covering some of his travel.

“Since announcing, DeSantis insisted it’s a ‘two-man race’ between him and Trump,” said Olivia Perez-Cubas, a spokesperson for Haley in a statement. “As his fundraising and poll numbers plummet, he’s lobbing false attacks that have been repeatedly fact-checked at Nikki because he knows it’s a two-person race — Nikki and Trump.”

In the meantime, the window to consolidate votes to take on Trump is quickly narrowing.

“Here’s the reality: We are getting much closer now to the Iowa caucuses and these early states … actually voting, and this is now kind of crunch time if you will for these candidates and for these campaigns, and so to that end, it’s about drawing contrasts right now,” said Matt Terrill, a former Republican strategist. “These candidates going among each other is only going to get them so far. The reality is former President Trump has a very wide lead.”

Jess Bidgood of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her @LissandraVilla.