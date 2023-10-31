Supreme Court weighs when officials may block citizens on social media

The question in the two cases was when the Constitution limits officials’ ability to block users from their accounts. The answer turned on whether the officials’ use of the accounts amounted to “state action,” which is governed by the First Amendment, or private activity, which is not.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court worked hard in a pair of arguments Tuesday to find a clear constitutional line separating elected officials’ purely private social media accounts from ones that reflect government actions and are subject to the First Amendment. After three hours, though, it was not clear that a majority of the justices had settled on a clear test.

That same question had seemed headed to the Supreme Court after the federal appeals court in New York ruled in 2019 that President Trump’s Twitter account was a public forum from which he was powerless to exclude people based on their viewpoints.

Had the account been private, the court said, Trump could have blocked whomever he wanted. But since he used the account as a government official, he was subject to the First Amendment.

After Trump lost the 2020 election, the Supreme Court vacated the appeals court’s ruling as moot.

The cases argued Tuesday were the first of several this term in which the Supreme Court will consider how the First Amendment applies to social media companies. The court will hear arguments next year on both whether states may prohibit large social media companies from removing posts based on the views they express and whether Biden administration officials may contact social media platforms to combat what they say is misinformation.

The first case argued Tuesday concerned the Facebook and Twitter accounts of two members of the Poway Unified School District in California, Michelle O’Connor-Ratcliff and T.J. Zane. They used the accounts, created during their campaigns, to communicate with their constituents about activities of the school board, invite them to public meetings, ask for comments on the board’s activities, and discuss safety issues in the schools.

Two parents, Christopher and Kimberly Garnier, frequently posted lengthy and repetitive critical comments, and the officials eventually blocked them. The parents sued, and lower courts ruled in their favor.

“When state actors enter that virtual world and invoke their government status to create a forum for such expression, the First Amendment enters with them,” Judge Marsha S. Berzon wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, in San Francisco.

Hashim M. Mooppan, a lawyer for two school board officials, said the accounts were personal and were created and maintained without any involvement by the district.

The second case, Lindke v. Freed, No. 22-611, concerned a Facebook account maintained by James R. Freed, the city manager of Port Huron, Mich. He used it to comment on a variety of subjects, some personal and some official. Among the latter were descriptions of the city’s responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

The posts prompted critical responses from a resident, Kevin Lindke, whom Freed eventually blocked. Lindke sued and lost. Judge Amul R. Thapar, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel of Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, in Cincinnati, said Freed’s Facebook account was personal, meaning that the First Amendment had no role to play.

NEW YORK TIMES

Senate confirms Lew as ambassador to Israel

WASHINGTON — The Senate has confirmed Jacob Lew as ambassador to Israel, filling the key diplomatic post as the country is fighting a war with Hamas.

Lew, a treasury secretary under President Obama, was confirmed 53-43.

He has promised to stand side by side with Israel’s leaders as they respond to the militant group’s surprise attack on Oct. 7, telling senators in his confirmation hearing in mid-October that “at this moment, there is no greater mission than to be asked to strengthen the ties between the United States and the state of Israel.”

President Biden nominated Lew, who goes by Jack, last month to fill the post left vacant when Tom Nides left as ambassador in July. Democrats say Lew’s wealth of government experience — he also was chief of staff to Obama and White House budget director under Obama and President Clinton — makes him the right person to fill the post at a a critical moment in the two countries’ relationship.

Republicans criticized Lew for his role in the Obama White House when it negotiated the Iran nuclear agreement in 2015, among other foreign policy moves. The deal with Iran — the chief sponsor of Hamas — was later scuttled by then-president Trump.

At the hearing, Lew, who early in his career was an aide to then-House speaker Tip O’Neill of Cambridge, defended his work in the Obama White House and called Iran an “evil, malign government.”

“I want to be clear — Iran is a threat to regional stability and to Israel’s existence,” Lew said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rep. Santos faces immediate expulsion from House seat

Embattled Representative George Santos is set to face expulsion from the House as soon as Wednesday, possibly becoming the first congressman in more than 20 years to be removed in a motion brought forth by Republicans from his own delegation.

But unlike the five members throughout US history who were kicked out by an overwhelming majority of the House, Santos would be the first to be immediately ousted without having been convicted of a crime. Establishing such a precedent has prompted members of both parties to seriously weigh the consequences of expelling Santos, who has pleaded not guilty to 23 federal charges in New York that include fraud, money laundering, falsifying records, and aggravated identity theft.

The House has faced a turbulent several years that have featured a deterioration of civility and decorum between the parties, resulting in rash decisions to immediately condemn lawmakers or call for their ouster. A swath of lawmakers worry that removing Santos ignores the presumption of innocence and would set a precedent that expulsion is a standard option for reprimand at a time when retribution has become the norm in the House.

‘’Anybody that’s been awake, that’s been reading the newspaper and looking at Twitter understands every reason as to why he should be [ousted],’’ said Representative Anthony D’Esposito, a New York Republican who formally introduced his resolution under privilege to force speedy consideration of Santos’s removal by the House.

But it remains unclear whether Santos will be successfully ousted given that expulsion requires approval from two-thirds of House lawmakers voting — or 282 of the chamber’s 423 current members, if all are present.

WASHINGTON POST

Wisconsin governor sues GOP-led Legislature

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Democratic Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday sued the Republican-controlled Legislature, arguing that it is obstructing basic government functions, including signing off on pay raises for university employees that were previously approved.

Evers is asking the liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court to take the case directly, bypassing lower courts.

Republican legislative leaders, Senate majority leader Devin LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, did not immediately return emails seeking comment.

In addition to not approving the pay raises for about 35,000 University of Wisconsin employees, Evers argues the Legislature is blocking state conservation programs, updates to the state’s commercial building standards, and ethics standards for licensed professionals.

Evers and the GOP-controlled Legislature have had a contentious relationship from the moment Evers was elected in November 2018. He has issued more vetoes than any other Wisconsin governor, including blocking numerous bills changing how elections would be run in the key presidential battleground state.

ASSOCIATED PRESS