Joe Biden has a Democratic challenger; he should debate him

His candidacy is akin to one of those TV or radio ads that asks you to “contact Senator Bilbo Baggins and tell him to support the Safeguard the Shire Act.” Except the message Phillips, 54, hopes to send doesn’t dare declare itself fully. He asserts that “it’s time for a new generation” of leadership. What he obviously means but stops short of saying is this: As someone who will turn 82 in November 2024, Joe Biden is simply too old to serve another term in one of the world’s most grueling jobs.

Actually, to meet the modern moment, make that as a text or a social-media post.

After months of Hamlet-like havering, Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota has declared he will seek the Democratic presidential nomination, but less as a realistic possible president than as a human telegram.

Phillips’s Democratic primary challenge has sparked no small amount of hand-wringing and teeth-gnashing among the Democratic faithful, but it could actually serve a useful purpose.

A couple of useful purposes, in fact.

First, as a primary test of just how deep Democratic discontent really runs with Biden.

We all know that voters overall recoil at the notion of a Joe Biden-Donald Trump rematch next year. We also know that most Democrats, though grateful to Biden for ousting Trump from the Oval Office, don’t want to see their octogenarian incumbent run again because they think he’s too old for the job.

But that sentiment allows for several different interpretations. It could, for example, mean this: I’m worried about Biden’s age, yet if push comes to shove, I will vote for him again.

Contrariwise, it could mean that as far as Biden is concerned, they have taken the phone off the hook. That they aren’t listening and, if they follow through with their current intention, simply won’t vote for Biden in 2024, regardless of his opponent.

The first possibility is worrisome but addressable. The second could prove lethal for Biden’s chances — and thus for Democratic hopes of retaining the White House.

Opinions, no matter how adamantly declared, can change, however.

Which is where Phillips’s primary challenge comes in. If Team Biden discounts, derides, or ignores his candidacy, it will create the impression that the incumbent can’t handle the challenge. That will play into a storyline that conservative media is busy promoting: that Biden is no longer up to the job.

Now, that doesn’t square with an evenhanded evaluation of his performance. One need merely look, say, at the skillful way Biden has conducted himself on a world stage made infinitely complex by two wars.

But campaigns are driven by perception. Further, as a future fear, worries about diminished capacity can’t be fully allayed. After all, health-wise, little good happens in one’s eighties.

That said, the intensity of those concerns could lessen if Biden convincingly demonstrates he’s fully up to the job. When it comes to his newly announced primary rival, Biden should not just welcome him to the race, but debate him as well.

Biden looks old. He walks and moves like an elderly person. He sometimes sounds old. He can’t change any of that. But he can reshape the narrative by showing himself as old but able, an octogenarian who remains mentally alert and on top of the things that matter.

Sadly, that’s a conclusion Biden too often leaves voters to intuit. He holds very few press conferences. Nor does he do much by way of TV interviews. That deprives voters of interactions they could use to form judgments about his ability.

Several debates with Phillips, however, would give Biden a stage for demonstrating his abilities.

Would he comport himself reasonably well? My guess is yes. No, Biden is not verbally graceful, but he beat Donald Trump in two debates three years ago. Notwithstanding periodic glitches and occasional Reaganesque flights of fancy, Biden generally performs well in high-profile events like the State of the Union address. When he takes occasional questions on world affairs, he answers with a suppleness well beyond what talking points or a teleprompter can impart.

But what if he can’t? Well, let’s be blunt: If he can’t hold his own in a Marquess of Queensberry primary debate, he won’t be able to do so in a bare-knuckle general-election brawl.

So the route forward should be clear. Biden shouldn’t try to dodge his rival. He should meet the challenge head on — and take advantage of the opportunity it presents.

Asked earlier in the year what he had to say to the many Americans who didn’t think he should run for reelection, Biden replied, “Watch me.”

This is his chance to let voters do exactly that.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeScotLehigh.