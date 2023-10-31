76ers trade James Harden to Clippers, per report

The Los Angeles Clippers have acquired James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In the deal, the 76ers will send Harden, PJ Tucker, and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers in exchange for Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, and a pick swap. A third team is also involved to send the 76ers an additional future first-round pick, per Wojnarowski.