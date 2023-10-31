Charlie McAvoy draws four-game suspension for ‘illegal check to the head’ against Florida’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson

The hit drew drew a five-minute major and a match penalty and came just minutes after McAvoy had tied the game at 2.

McAvoy had a telephone hearing with the league on Tuesday afternoon.

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy was suspended four games for what the NHL’s Player Safety Department ruled “an illegal check to the head against Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson” Monday night.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, McAvoy will forfeit $197,916.68, which will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

McAvoy has been one of the Bruins best players through eight games, with 2 goals and 8 points. He is also carrying a plus/minus of plus-6.

With Matt Grzelcyk (upper body injury) and McAvoy out the Bruins could call up rookie Mason Lohrei, who had an impressive camp and has continued his strong play in Providence.

“He’s definitely one of the players being considered,” said Montgomery.

Ian Mitchell and Jakub Zboril are other options.

